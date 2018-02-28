Motoring advice: 'I am on the lookout for a new 4x4. I have a long commute and I do a bit of farming'
Aidan Timmons and Motoring Editor Eddie Cunningham team up to help readers make the right choice with their next car. Aidan is co-editor of Motor Trade Publishers, who supply a car-valuing service to the motor trade, insurance companies and finance houses. Eddie is author of former best-seller 'Clever Car Buying'
I am on the lookout for a new 4x4. I have a long commute, approx 150km/day, and I do a bit of farming in the evenings and weekends. I drive an 08 Nissan X-Trail 2-litre diesel (212,000km) which has started to show a lot of signs of age. I need something comfortable on the motorway but also around the yard. I'm not sure if a commercial would be the way to go as I like the option of back seats. I had been thinking of a Skoda Kodiaq. Budget (including trade-in) approx €25k-30k, 30,000/year, five seats needed.
Aidan: Kodiaqs will be thin on the ground and many launch models were high-spec versions that won't have dropped under the €30,000 mark.
You need something like a Mitsubishi Outlander. It is often overlooked but it has a tremendous four-wheel drive system and a reliable engine. The only thing is that 4WD variants have seven seats, but you can fold them flat. It has decent towing capacity and it will tackle lifestyle and professional duties excellently.
Ford has a four-seat commercial Kuga called the Kuga Utility which might work, but 4WD versions will be rare.
The Subaru Forester is a top-class machine for your mixed usage. Solid as a rock with a great engine and four-wheel drive combination. It's ideal for you.
Eddie: How about another X-Trail 4x4? I know it's got seven seats; fold the third row. It's comfortable on the road and has good pulling power. You might do better trading a Nissan for Nissan. You might just get a new one but definitely a fresh secondhand.