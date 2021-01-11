Motor: Our guide to the best pickup to buy in 2021

It’s a new year, and for many, a perfect opportunity to look at new wheels. The pickup market used to be the preserve of the farmer or the builder.

If you had work to do then you had a pickup. It hauled all the gear you needed in the bed and a trailer full of, well you name it, diggers, cattle, haylage and gravel. But, over the years, the pickup has became more comfortable and usable.

They developed into family vehicles with car seats in the back next to the shopping that you didn’t want to leave in the bed because you didn’t get a load cover. Unfortunately, taxation and the economy dealt them an almost killer blow in 2008.

However, even with that, up to last year you could get over 10 models on the Irish market.

They are part of the working fabric now. Pickups are still the go-to when you need to get the hard jobs done of carrying goods across a field, a building site or towing a load to the market. Today, modern pickups have 5 Star EuroNCAP safety ratings and that is only possible when they have the latest safety technology.

These include active emergency braking, lane keep assistance, forward facing cameras, park assist, pedestrian detection and 360 degree cameras.

Inside, more comfortable interiors and better engine gearbox combinations take some of the strain out of the early morning starts and long days.

You can just hop in and out 100 times as you tip around getting jobs done.

Engines are significantly more efficient than before giving you more power and better economy.

If you are thinking of changing you have plenty choices to consider. It’s important to do your research online but remember this — your local dealer is a great resource not to be overlooked because of the current restrictions.

Ford Ranger: rugged and ready to handle the extreme terrains

The stylish and versatile Ranger has had a small but significant change for 2021.

The 3.2L diesel engine has been removed from the line and is now only available with Ford’s 2.0L EcoBlue diesel engine.

It delivers up to a 9pc fuel-efficiency improvement when combined with an advanced new 10-speed automatic transmission and up to 213 PS and 500 Nm of torque depending on which model you chose.

This gives a light and urgent feel across the rev-range and better performance when towing.

Available in Regular Cab, Super Cab and Double Cab body styles, the new Ranger features four-wheel drive as standard and offers business and leisure users new tools to boost convenience and productivity, including Ford’s SYNC 3 connectivity and FordPass Connect on-board modem technology.

Ford’s Ranger also offers offer pre-collision assist with pedestrian detection and intelligent speed limiter as standard. Active park assist is available, in addition to the existing range of advanced driving technologies designed to make driving less stressful and to help avoid or mitigate the effects of collisions.

With a wade depth of 800mm deep, and with 230mm of ground clearance, the new Ranger is designed and engineered to comfortably handle extreme terrains whether for work or lifestyle pursuit. A 29-degree approach angle and 21-degree departure angle will enable the driver to feel confident when taking on steep obstacles.

Off-road strengths are matched by towing capability of up to 3,500kg and payload capacity of up to 1,252kg.

For the first time, the new Ranger offers the Ford KeyFree System and the tailgate lock is now integrated into the central locking system and features a new easy-lift tailgate fitted with a torsion bar that significantly reduces the effort required to lift the tailgate back up into its closed position.

The Ranger driving experience is also enhanced with suspension revised to deliver a more refined ride.

Spring and damper rates are tuned to deliver ride and handling unique to each variant’s character.

The Ranger was also awarded the International Pick-Up Award winner 2020 which is no small achievement given the stiff competition.

Prices start from €30,670 for the XL single cab, the Limited starts at €40,795, the Wildtrak starts at €44,240 while Raptor prices start at €62,010 (all inc VAT).

Mitsubishi L200: boasting luxury and stability in spades

The L200 is a pickup that has seen a significant redesign from the front to the back and now, sculpted lines and bold features define a powerful look for Mitsubishi.

Built for maximum stability and traction, the rugged frame and aerodynamically contoured body contribute to solid handling and stable highway performance. Reliable 4WD traction combines with an advanced suspension to keep you in touch with surface conditions so you stay firmly in control. You can switch between 2WD (2H) and 4WD (4H, 4HLc) at up to 100km/h.

When the going gets rough, lock the centre differential by entering the 4HLc setting for rugged terrain or the 4LLc setting for inclines, mud or snow. The 2.2L turbo diesel engine is smooth, quiet and efficient, this direct injection engine provides plenty of power and acceleration from the moment you start.

Ample torque is generated even at mid-to-low rpm, and fuel efficiency and quietness are optimised thanks to reduced friction within the engine.

Wherever you go, the L200 is equipped with a variety of safety features working together to keep you and your passengers safe.

The interior sculpted centre panel and connecting console feature a colour LCD multi-information display with a functional layout that suits the new interior design.

There is soft padding in seating areas, including the armrest and parking brake level, and are double stitched to offer a luxurious feel to the touch.

One thing to remember, Mitsubishi is leaving the Irish and European market in 2021, but will be required to support owners with aftersales and parts but it will effect residual values of the vehicles.

Prices start from €35,661 (inc VAT).

SsangYong Musso Grand: pure strength and steel

The 2019 Musso Grand shares its blueprint with the previous model SsangYong Musso, however the vehicle has been enhanced to target drivers ready for a bigger ride looking for a pickup well-suited to outdoor work and with a more comfortable interior.

SsanygYong has increased the storage space as well as the vehicle’s adaptability and versatility.

The Musso Grand powertrain has a 2.2L turbo diesel engine manufactured by SsangYong, which delivers maximum power of 181PS and torque 400Nm.

This highly efficient, quiet and proven e-XDi220 engine delivers progressive acceleration from a standing start, and strong low-end torque.

Transmission is either a six-speed manual, or Aisin six-speed automatic known for its smooth performance and durability.

The vehicle’s four-wheel drive system draws on SsangYong’s years of experience in all-wheel-drive technology. For better efficiency and greater fuel economy, there is part time 4x4 with power delivered permanently to the rear wheels, and front wheels as required. High and low ratios are available as on and off-road conditions demand.

The Musso also comes with a locking differential system to provide better traction on steep and slippery gradients, and better towing capability off-road.

With the high-strength steel construction of its quad-frame, the car is significantly stiffer than its previous model. This is achieved by using 1.5Gpa-grade ultra-strength steel, which is a world first, and features 79.2pc high-strength steel. This not only gives greatly improved body strength but also reduces the overall weight.

The Musso Grand is 31cm longer than the previous model, coming in at 5.4m long. The height and wheelbase have also been increased by 1.5cm and 11cm, respectively.

The main benefit of the increased body length is an increased load capacity of 1,262L, which enables the Grand to carry up to 850kg in its bed.

However, if you need more capacity talk to your local dealer for upgrade options.

Prices start from €35,00 for the Musso and €36,200 for Grand Musso (all inc VAT).

Nissan Navara: a great partner for work and leisure

The Nissan Navara is the 12th generation in Nissan’s 80 years of designing and manufacturing robust and cleverly-engineered pick-ups.

This generation has improved comfort and greater refinement while still maintaining the Navara’s off-road ability, durability, loading and towing capacity.

The model has a robust and tough chassis, with a host of engineering features designed to further improve driveability and practicality.

To help achieve this, without compromising the vehicle’s acclaimed off-road ability, Nissan designed an all-new five-link rear suspension system for the double cab, providing significantly enhanced ride comfort and improved handling on and off-road. It is also 20kg lighter than the previous leaf spring layout.

The interior delivers on every level, and has been optimised to provide the best possible quality, comfort, space and practicality for drivers and passengers, while the dashboard has a sculpted appearance that creates increased cabin space and a more open feel.

Spinal support front seats offer improved ergonomics and greater alertness, engineered using technology inspired by studies made by Nasa.

Both the 160PS single-turbo and 190PS twin-turbo versions of the Navara’s 2.3L dCi diesel engine are fitted with an advanced and efficient Euro 6 engine. This has made a significant difference to the pickup’s environmental performance.

Knowing that pickup owners need their vehicles to earn their keep, the Navara’s load-carrying and towing ability across are payload ratings in excess of 1,100kg across the range and an impressive towing capacity of up to 3,500kg.

The load bed has also seen further Nissan innovations in the form of the brand’s acclaimed C-channel load system. With channels on the rear cabin bulkhead and bed sides, owners have complete flexibility when it comes to securing loads. Because the clamps slide along the C-shaped channel tracks, even the most unusually-shaped cargo can be safely secured with ease.

The Navara, with its impressive array of performance, safety, technology, comfort and convenience features, is a great partner for work and leisure. The range features five trim grades with the N-Guard offering outstanding levels of equipment at the top end of the range.

Prices start from €35,895 for the XE double cab, the SV starts at €37,895, the SVE at €41,895, the LE at €43,895 and the N-Guard at €46,095 (all inc VAT).

Hilux: flexing its muscles with a bold new look

Since its launch in 1968, the Toyota Hilux has proven its capability. Along with solid sales in the Irish market the Hilux has other notable achievements on its CV, including being driven to the North Pole and Antarctica.

The comfort and driveability of the new Hilux has been enhanced through improvements to the suspension and power steering systems. The suspension, which benefits from front and rear shock absorber tuning, offers both enhanced ride comfort and even better steering response.

The 4x4 Hilux’s off-road credentials have been further enhanced by the addition of a new electronic function replicating the effect of a mechanical limited-slip differential for improved traction on low grip surfaces in two-wheel drive mode, however it is only available on 4WD models.

The face of the Hilux has been completely redesigned with a new bold and powerful three-dimensional grille and front bumper treatment, conveying a muscular stance and a sense of power and distinctiveness.

Inside the cabin, durable materials and striking finishes along with a new 8” tablet-style touchscreen, standard from SR5 grade, offers enhanced multimedia system incorporating both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for smartphone integration.

The range-topping ‘Invincible’ grade offers customers bespoke styling and an extensive equipment list includes smart entry and push-button start, satellite navigation, automatic air-conditioning, as well as front and rear parking sensors — without sacrificing any of the toughness and robustness the Hilux is known for.

On the practical side, the Hilux’s 1t payload and 3.5t towing capability has now been expanded to a four-wheel drive body types (single cab and double cab).

The Euro 6d-compliant 2755cc diesel engine generates 150 kW/ 204 DIN hp at 3400 rpm and, with automatic transmission, 500 Nm of torque between 1600 and 2800 rpm. Maximum torque for manual transmission versions is 420 Nm between 1400 and 3400 rpm.

Part of these new changes including a newly-developed heavy-duty turbocharger enable the new Hilux to achieve high output and enhanced fuel economy.

Noise and Vibration performance have been optimised, improving the quietness of the engine. The new Hilux is expected on forecourts this month.

Prices start from €29,310 for the DLX model (single cab), with the double cab starting at €36,110. The SR5 starts at €38,995 and the Invincible at €49,795 (all inc VAT).