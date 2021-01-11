Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 6.4°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Motor: Our guide to the best pickup to buy in 2021

The Ford Ranger Expand

Close

The Ford Ranger

The Ford Ranger

The Ford Ranger

Chris Larkin

It’s a new year, and for many, a perfect opportunity to look at new wheels. The pickup market used to be the preserve of the farmer or the builder.

If you had work to do then you had a pickup. It hauled all the gear you needed in the bed and a trailer full of, well you name it, diggers, cattle, haylage and gravel. But, over the years, the pickup has became more comfortable and usable.

They developed into family vehicles with car seats in the back next to the shopping that you didn’t want to leave in the bed because you didn’t get a load cover. Unfortunately, taxation and the economy dealt them an almost killer blow in 2008.

Privacy