Mitsubishi reveals prices and spec of its new L200

MITSUBISHI has just released prices and specs for its new L200 Double Cab pickup.

The vehicle, always a popular option for Irish buyers, is due on sale later in the summer.

Prices will start at €35,000 – that’s for the manual 4WD Business model.

Next step up is €37,850 for the Intense spec version; €39,350 for the 6spd auto Intense and €41,935 for the 6spd auto Instyle.

The L200 is powered by the 150PS 2.2-litre diesel engine which has also undergone major revision.

Mitsubishi expects the Intense manual version to be the one most buyers will spend their money on.

A new off-road mode has been added to improve traction over surfaces that include gravel, mud/snow, sand or rock settings.

Safety elements include forward collision mitigation, automatic high-beam, rear cross-traffic alert and multi around-view monitor.

The heavily overhauled new pickup is still built on a ladder-type frame.

The L200 has been a big favourite for some time.

And the name has been on the road for more than 40 years now.

Business spec includes: air con, cruise control, voice control, USB port (front) electric windows, trailer stability assist (TSA), 16in alloys and full-size spare.

Intense adds: keyless entry, two USB charging sockets for rear seats, smartphone link display audio (SDA) with 7in touchscreen display (Apple CarPlay and Android Auto), multi around-view monitor, forward collision mitigation (FCM), off-road traction control, hill descent control, 18in alloys and front fogs.

Instyle adds: dual zone air con, automatic parking sensors, rear cross-traffic alert, auto high beam (AHB), leather seat upholstery, heated front seats and six-way electric driver’s seat.

