Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 13.9°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Inside the Ineos Grenadier: a practical and fashionable 4x4 workhorse without trying too hard

The interior of the rugged off-roader has been revealed, along with details of who the car is being pitched at

Functional: The Ineos Grenadier is a go-anywhere vehicle aimed at filling a gap in the market vacated by Land Rover&rsquo;s old Defender, the Mitsubishi Shogun and Toyota Land Cruiser. Photos: Roman Koenigshofer Expand
The Grenadier in action Expand
The interior and control panels Expand
'No-nonsense design' Expand
'Rough and tough' Expand
The Grenadier is happy off-road Expand
The Grenadier struts its stuff Expand

Close

Functional: The Ineos Grenadier is a go-anywhere vehicle aimed at filling a gap in the market vacated by Land Rover&rsquo;s old Defender, the Mitsubishi Shogun and Toyota Land Cruiser. Photos: Roman Koenigshofer

Functional: The Ineos Grenadier is a go-anywhere vehicle aimed at filling a gap in the market vacated by Land Rover’s old Defender, the Mitsubishi Shogun and Toyota Land Cruiser. Photos: Roman Koenigshofer

The Grenadier in action

The Grenadier in action

The interior and control panels

The interior and control panels

'No-nonsense design'

'No-nonsense design'

'Rough and tough'

'Rough and tough'

The Grenadier is happy off-road

The Grenadier is happy off-road

The Grenadier struts its stuff

The Grenadier struts its stuff

/

Functional: The Ineos Grenadier is a go-anywhere vehicle aimed at filling a gap in the market vacated by Land Rover’s old Defender, the Mitsubishi Shogun and Toyota Land Cruiser. Photos: Roman Koenigshofer

Andrew English

‘Just the thing for the zombie apocalypse,” says Mark Tennant with a grin as he describes the new Grenadier 4x4 utility, which has a starting price of about £45,000 (€53,000).

Ineos Automotive’s commercial director attributes the quote to a group of American off-road enthusiasts who have been polled by the company as it developed the Grenadier.

They were part of a large group of potential customers for the go-anywhere vehicle aimed at filling a gap in the market vacated by Land Rover’s old Defender, the Mitsubishi Shogun and Toyota Land Cruiser.

Most Watched

Privacy