Car-value expert Aidan Timmons and Gillian Keogh teams up with Motoring Editor Eddie Cunningham to help you make the right choice with your next purchase. Gillian is Editor of a monthly guidebook on the values of used cars produced by the Motor Trade Publishers team. The team supplies a car-valuing service to the motor trade, insurance companies and finance houses.

I am a blue badge holder and I need a 4WD for farming and off-road use. Is my only option to buy in the UK?

Q. Budget; €32,000. No trade-in; 16,000km a year. Need a five-seater. Current car is a 1988 diesel Mitsubishi Shogun. I have to have a 4WD for farming and off-road use. I am a blue badge holder and can buy a new vehicle net of VAT and VRT.

The Shogun is on its last legs and is not economical to repair.

I would like to replace it with a Landcruiser utility. The UK excluding VAT price for a 3dr 5seat Landcruiser is £26,790 (Toyota UK pricelist = €31,151).

For some reason, Toyota Ireland has chosen not to make the Landcruiser utility available here. Is my only option to buy in the UK and save myself at least €5,000?

Gillian and Eddie: The Landcruiser Business 5seat commercial was popular here and is in demand on the used market. Government tax rate changes made them too expensive new and so they have been discontinued.

As you are a blue-badge holder, it would be mad not to make use of the savings in buying new. If you can get your hands on one from the UK and it fits budget, it might be the best option.

But there is another option - with a pick-up.