Friday 26 April 2019

I am a blue badge holder and I need a 4WD for farming and off-road use. Is my only option to buy in the UK?

Toyota Landcruiser
Toyota Landcruiser

Gillian Keogh and Eddie Cunningham

Q. Budget; €32,000. No trade-in; 16,000km a year. Need a five-seater. Current car is a 1988 diesel Mitsubishi Shogun. I have to have a 4WD for farming and off-road use. I am a blue badge holder and can buy a new vehicle net of VAT and VRT.

The Shogun is on its last legs and is not economical to repair.

I would like to replace it with a Landcruiser utility. The UK excluding VAT price for a 3dr 5seat Landcruiser is £26,790 (Toyota UK pricelist = €31,151).

For some reason, Toyota Ireland has chosen not to make the Landcruiser utility available here. Is my only option to buy in the UK and save myself at least €5,000?

Gillian and Eddie: The Landcruiser Business 5seat commercial was popular here and is in demand on the used market. Government tax rate changes made them too expensive new and so they have been discontinued.

As you are a blue-badge holder, it would be mad not to make use of the savings in buying new. If you can get your hands on one from the UK and it fits budget, it might be the best option.

But there is another option - with a pick-up.

VW AMAROK.jpg
VW Amarok

If you need five seats, a double cab such as the Nissan Navara, Toyota Hi-Lux, Ford Ranger and VW Amarok are all good options as 4WDs priced around the €40k including VAT and VRT.

Ford have the Kuga as a Utility and a 4WD version costs €35,799.

It is a four-seat instead of five and might not be what you're after but worth a look if you haven't already.

I am a farm worker. I cover 500 miles a month. I am looking to change 12-reg Ford Focus (diesel 1.6) next spring. It is a great car but not too practical for the type of work I do. I'd like to change it now for a newer and bigger car.

I need your help, advice and expertise on what I could buy next that would be practical for the type of work I undertake. I have tried to obtain quotes for commercial vehicles, but they wouldn't give me one because I'm not directly related to a farm. I hope to get around €12,000 for my own car. It has 107,500kms on it. I'd probably be putting another €10,000 with it so I'd have a budget of around €22,000.

Aidan: Sorry, but €12,000 is above the market value for your Focus. That might change your overall budget. What about a new Dacia Duster? It has decent space, good ground clearance, comes with 4WD if you really need it and it is frugal and reliable. I think it is worth serious consideration.

So, too, is a Ford Kuga Utility. There are a fair few of them and they are also four seaters, where the two rear seats can be folded flat.

Eddie: I'm going to presume you need a practical vehicle and more than two seats. And a bit of ground clearance. I agree with Aidan on the Kuga. You'll do okay because you are trading a Ford. Also how about a used Skoda Yeti (really flexible)?

Why won't dealers quote you for a commercial? There's no reason for that.

Unless there is a real reason, look at a Volkswagen Caddy van. There is room for three up front. If you are VAT-registered, you get it back. It's fairly comfortable too.

If you want versatility for work-related stuff and passengers, the Citroen Berlingo Multispace, VW Caddy Life and Ford's Tourneo Connect are worth looking at. I think the Caddy is a real option.

