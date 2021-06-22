How to claim tax relief on motor expenses

I am often asked about how best to claim tax relief on motor expenses. This is distinct from tax relief on the capital cost of a vehicle, which I covered in February.

Tax relief on motor expenses depends on various factors, such as:

■ whether you are a sole trader or partner;

■ whether you are a company director or an employee;

■ the extent to which you use the vehicle for the business;

■ whether the business as distinct from the individual buys the vehicle;

■ whether the vehicle is classed as a commercial vehicle.





Sole traders and partners

Sole traders and equity partners (non-employees) can only claim motor expenses based on actual expenses incurred rather than on a rate per kilometre travelled.

So they have to retain invoices for all expenses incurred such as fuel, repairs, tax and insurance.

Revenue will accept that it may not always be feasible to retain all dockets for fuel purchased, but any claim made will have to be consistent with expected norms.

Ideally fuel should be bought using a credit or debit card, where evidence of payment is readily available.





Company directors and employees

A farmer trading as a limited company can claim motor expenses on the basis of a rate per kilometre travelled on behalf of the business, assuming that the vehicle is owned by him personally and not by the company.

The rate is usually linked to the Civil Service mileage rate as set out on table A.

Where mileage is claimed, the farmer must bear the full cost of running and maintaining the vehicle himself. The company cannot pay mileage or bear the associated costs.

Employees’ motor expenses are dealt with in a similar manner.





Use for business purposes

The extent to which you use the vehicle for business purposes will determine the proportion of total expense incurred that is allowable.

Typically, a one-car farming family might be allowed up to three-quarters of the total expense incurred, but this may be reduced if either spouse is using it for accessing or servicing off-farm employment.

Where there is a commercial vehicle such as a jeep or crew cab available, the allowable expenses incurred on the family car may be further restricted.

In summary, the proportion of allowable motor expenses will be determined by the number of vehicles present and to what extent the vehicles are used for the farm business.

Once the claim being made is reasonable and makes sense, Revenue will not object.





Company-owned vehicles

Farmers trading as companies often get the company to buy a vehicle.

This option is best suited to commercial vehicles that are used exclusively for the farm business, as all cost is incurred by the company with no impact on the individual’s personal tax position.

Buying a typical family car, a passenger jeep or a crew cab through the company may not be very tax-efficient as the individual can be hit with a tax adjustment known as Benefit in Kind (BIK).

For a farmer doing less than 26,000 business kilometres per annum, this will typically amount to 30pc of the new list price of the vehicle, even if the vehicle was bought second-hand.

So, a company car with a new list price of €30,000 will result in €9,000 being added to your annual taxable income.

No BIK applies to electric cars supplied for use up to December 31, 2022.





Commercial vehicles

Commercial vehicles for use exclusively in the business — such as jeeps, vans and crew cabs — benefit from similar treatment in terms of lower VRT and being VAT-refundable.

For a vehicle to be regarded as being used exclusively for the business, it presumes that there is also a vehicle available for private use.

All running costs for such vehicles are fully tax-deductable unless there is an element of private use, in which case a proportionate adjustment must be made.

BIK may also apply in the case of company-owned vehicles where there is some element of private use, unless they qualify for an exemption because they are pooled vehicles that are available to more than one employee and are not generally used by only one employee.

In addition, any private use must be incidental to the business use and the vehicle must not normally be kept overnight at the home of any of the employees or directors.

Where the vehicle does not qualify as a pooled vehicle, a BIK rate of 5pc applies to vans and commercial jeeps, but crew cabs are subject to the higher motor vehicle rate, which in the vast majority of cases is 30pc of the new list price.

Martin O’Sullivan is the author of the ACA Farmers’ Handbook and is a farm business and tax consultant based in Carrick-on-Suir; www.som.ie