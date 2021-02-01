Farming

How key tax relief rates mean a €45,000 jeep can have same net after-tax cost for farmers as a car costing €32,000

The cost of a commercial jeep or crew-cab is fully allowable against tax spread out over an eight-year period, whereas a car is restricted in value to €24,000 for this tax relief. Expand

The cost of a commercial jeep or crew-cab is fully allowable against tax spread out over an eight-year period, whereas a car is restricted in value to €24,000 for this tax relief.

Martin O'Sullivan

If this was a normal year, we would be seeing increasing number of 211 registration plates on the roads by this stage. Unfortunately, that is not the case and I haven’t seen very many 211 plate yet.

However, on a more positive note, numerous clients and acquaintances have indicated their intention to change their car or jeep when we get out of the pandemic, whenever that will be. It sounds like people are going to reward themselves for having survived Covid-19. Even if the new reg is 212 ,so be it, if it means normality has been restored by mid-year.

A question I frequently get asked by my farmer clients is how best to finance a vehicle from both a taxation and a financial perspective.

