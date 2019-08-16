History check finds issues in half of used UK imports

Buyers beware: Big numbers of imports have raised alerts on outstanding finance and mileage
Eddie Cunningham

Half the used UK imports whose history was checked by potential buyers had warnings and alerts attached, startling new figures show.

The checks raised questions about the cars that ranged from outstanding finance to discrepancies in the mileage shown.

The figures are revealed today by vehicle history check company Cartell.ie which is warning buyers to be on their guard.

The findings are based on analysis of more than 5,906 vehicles offered for sale on UK registration plates that were checked by Cartell.ie for Irish buyers.

Cars of all makes and models were tracked between January 1 and June 30 last. The study found:

* The percentage of vehicles checked which showed discrepancies in mileage came to nearly one in four (23pc);

* The percentage of cars checked which alerted on outstanding finance was 14.4pc - or one in seven;

* And the volume of cars raising a 'damage' alert came to 16.4pc.

The figures serve as a chilling reminder for the tens of thousands of used import buyers, and those supplying them to the Irish market.

Cartell.ie director Jeff Aherne said: "These figures are startling and show how cautious a buyer has to be in the market.

"More than 50pc of all the cars in the sample of vehicles checked on their UK registration plate in 2019 returned a significant alert on the vehicle."

"A buyer shopping abroad can avail of some excellent value," he added. "However, with the high number of discrepancies in vehicles checked it is always wise to carry out a check prior to purchase."

The most popular used import models so far this year are the Volkswagen Golf, 2,657; Ford Focus, 2,495; Nissan Qashqai, 1,719; Audi A6, 1,422; Audi A4, 1,372; BMW 520, 1,331; Volkswagen Passat, 1,179; Hyundai i30, 1,047.

And the most popular import brands are: Volkswagen 5,798; Ford 5,425; Audi 4,640; Hyundai 3,867; BMW 3,859; Mercedes 3,636; Toyota 3,557, Nissan 2929.

Meanwhile, Audi Ireland has begun a joint promotion with Cartell.ie to provide vehicle condition transparency to all Audi drivers. The user-friendly website AudiCheck.ie is now up and running.

Customers entering their registration number will be notified of any software updates or product enhancement requirements which can be rectified free of charge at their local authorised Audi dealer.

