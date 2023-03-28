Game-changing Range Rover Sport fully justifies its hefty price tag

In the world of off-road vehicles there are two royal families: the Range Rovers and the Land Cruisers. Both can go just about anywhere but are very different in most other ways.

I recently had the pleasure of driving the Range Rover Sport— a slightly smaller version of the full Range Rover. But it is hard to believe that there is any need for anything bigger than the jeep on test.

The Sport comes with plug-in hybrid technology for the first-time. Paired with a 3-litre petrol engine, this gives swift forward progress and the ability to cover north of 100km in pure electric, near-silent motoring.

Not that the engine is any more than a murmur in the very comfortable cabin.

The Sport has always been the better-handling, more ‘sporty’ little brother of the Range Rover. For a 2.5t lump of luxury SUV, the Sport is surprisingly nimble and easy to position on the road.

The comfort level in the Sport is astounding. It sweeps you along with such poise that taking on cross-country treks is fun and relaxing rather than a chore.

The big, comfy seats are heated, cooled and seemingly infinitely adjustable to your shape and preferred driving position.

Essential information such as speed is relayed to the driver via a 13.7-inch interactive screen.

Entertainment is supplied via a 13.1in curved Pivo pro screen which does everything you expect and more, including smart-phone integration.

The dashboard

The dashboard

Info

Info

The rear cabin space is cavernous, with oodles of leg and head room for even the tallest of adults. My kids seemed to be in a different post code when strapped into their booster seat for the poshest school run they have ever enjoyed.

The test vehicle had the optional full panoramic sunroof; this comes with a big sky view and a big price tag to match.

The Sport comes with a plethora of safety and driver aid technology, from an easy-to-use adaptive cruise control to a differing off-road setting to help the most inept driver make it back to the black stuff.

I brought the Sport up a few rough farm lanes and across a couple of slippery stubble fields and found that even without engaging any of the technology — except for the ground clearance-improving air suspension lift — it took it in its stride.

Out on the road

Out on the road

I am confident that it would be capable of handling far more strenuous terrain with ease.

The Sport is an imposing vehicle on the road, and in the ‘Carpathian Grey’ I drove, it could fill the mirrors of smaller road users with a Darth Vader-esque picture.

These striking looks matched with the 22in alloys make this a big and beautiful car.

It is likely that you won’t see many of these with hitches on them. If they do have a do some trailer-lugging work, it is rated to 3,500kg.

There is plenty of leg-room

There is plenty of leg-room

There is an advanced towing assist feature which can be added as an extra — the Terrain response knob can then be used in conjunction with the cameras and some smart software to allow you to direct the trailer without using the steering wheel.

This is a very useful piece of tech for the less confident trailer reverser.

All of this luxury and technology comes at a price and that starts at around €110,000. That is a lot of money in anyone’s book, but the competition is in the same ball park — BMW’s X5, Audi’s Q7 and Mercedes’s GLE-SUV all start at similar figures.

So if you are shopping at this level the Sport is a serious contender.

The standout feature of the new Sport is the ability to cover 100km-plus in pure electric mode. This is a game-changer for vehicles this size and helps to make it more socially acceptable when you pull up at the school gate in it.