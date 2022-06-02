Fuel prices are soaring but you can save a lot by looking after your tyres

Premium
Low maintenance
While there isn’t much you can do about rising fuel costs, there is something you can do about getting the most from each litre.
And a major area of cost-saving can be your tyres. I often consider them as sappers of energy if they are under-inflated or unevenly worn.
It is amazing just how much of a drag they can be on your car and that translates into more fuel consumed to cover the same distance.
Of course it is important that you make sure you have the correct tyres fitted in the first place.
Tom Dennigan, Continental Tyres Ireland chief, says: “We know from surveys in Ireland that motorists rarely think about their tyres, so we shouldn’t be surprised to hear that the vast majority of drivers here underestimate the influence of their tyres on their fuel economy.”
He says carrying out regular checks and ensuring the tyres on your car are operating as efficiently as possible will make a “considerable difference”.