Electric car and used-import sales surge

An electric car charging in California
An electric car charging in California
Eddie Cunningham

Eddie Cunningham

THE number of people and businesses buying electric cars soared again in July.

They rose by nearly 92pc last month and are now running 195pc ahead of the first seven months of 2018.

However, in terms of volume, numbers remain modest: 2,689 v 912 for the year to date.

The number bought in July increased to 735, compared with 383 for the corresponding period last year, according to SIMI registration data.

But at least they are increasing, unlike new-car buying generally. The SIMI figures show the 192-plate registrations for July fell 8.4pc (24,685) and are down 8pc for the year.

Largely to blame for that was a 16pc surge in the number of used imports (9,384 during July alone). Year to date, they are running 4.2pc (62,505) ahead of 2018 (59,972).

Meanwhile, the top five selling new-car brands this year are: 1. Volkswagen 2. Toyota 3. Hyundai 4. Ford 5. Skoda. And the top-selling models are: 1. The Toyota Corolla 2. Hyundai Tucson 3. Nissan Qashqai 4. Skoda Octavia 5.Volkswagen Tiguan. The Corolla was July’s biggest selling car.

SIMI director general, Brian Cooke, says the surge in used imports is having a major impact on the industry and market. While Brexit is clearly a factor in the increase of used-import buying, our taxation system “overburdens new cars”.

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

That is forcing motorists to either hang on to their older, ‘smokier’ cars or look to the UK for an older import.

“Over the last three years we have imported 150,000 cars that do not meet the latest EU emission standards.”

He claims that in effect “means Ireland has become the dumping ground for older cars the UK doesn’t want”.

Mr Cooke warns: “This is not only bad news for Irish retailers and their employees, but also bad news for the environment.”

He says the Budget could redress the balance by bringing in taxation changes that encourage people to buy new cars and make older used imports less attractive to purchase.

“We cannot allow Ireland to continue as the UK’s dumping ground for older more environmentally damaging cars, which only improves their environmental performance at the expense of Ireland’s”.

Online Editors


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App






More in Machinery

On the right tracks: Fitting tracks can be expensive but they offer a huge reduction in ground pressure

Why farmers shouldn't cut corners on tyre costs
There are a number of key steps you can take to ensure regular maintenance

How to keep on pumping up the slurry volumes
Roadworthy: You should check your tyres on a regular basis to make sure they are not below the legal minimum tread depth of 1.6mm

Drivers dice with death as tests reveal big rise in danger tyres
How's she cuttin’?: Ben Buckley puts the Krone Big M 450 through its paces

Dubliner at the wheel of Krone's Big M 450 as Nationwide demo tour continues
Breaking new ground: The new 900 Vario sees the series venture beyond the 400hp mark for the first time and the Fendt Life Cab can send your machine's data via a mobile network

Fendt's revamped 900 Vario range sets new standards in 200hp-plus tractor...
Workhorse: The new Mitsubishi L200 pickup. Due here later in the year.

Mitsubishi reveals prices and spec of its new L200
Get a load of this: JCB says it has designed the Hydraload rotating telehandler to meet the needs of specialist lifting contractors

JCB launches electric and rotating telehandlers


Top Stories

A mock customs post is put up by Border Communities Against Brexit protesters on Old Belfast Road in Carrickcarnon Photo credit: Niall Carson/PA Wire

'Hoping that it won’t happen is not a sound strategy' - Appeal to agri sector to...
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro. Photo: REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Mercosur deal threatened as Brazil's President snubs French foreign...
Darragh McCullough pictured on his farm in Stamullen, Co. Meath. Picture credit; Damien Eagers / INM

Darragh McCullough: 'We need farm leaders brave enough to admit that the...
File photo

Martin Coughlan: This 'slash beef-grow dairy' approach is dangerously...
The dairy farm property in Meath

Pictures: Ready to go dairy farm hits the market in the Royal County
Prof John Fitzgerald

Hill farmers call for suspension of Climate Council over suckler cull proposal
John Hogan from Teagasc Oakpark, Kevin Gardiner of Gardiner Grain and trials manager Patsy Kehoe from Seedtech in a field of Graham winter wheat at a recent Seedtech Open Day.

Cover crops: How to cover all the bases in your cropping system