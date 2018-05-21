Eddie Cunningham: 'Potholes are so bad on Irish roads that people even say they'd grudgingly pay more tax to get rid of them'
The man was on his knees as far as I could see.
It looked to me like he was taking a picture of something on the road, but there did not appear to have been an accident. There were no cars stopped with their hazard lights on. Then thud.
My inside front wheel clattered into something.
A hidden, deep, vicious pothole. I stopped; no damage. But I noticed the man running back towards me. He hadn't been as lucky earlier. He produced a picture of the damage to one of his wheels.
Ouch! It looked really bad. He said the car felt all wobbly when he tried to drive it. This was in a posh part of Dublin. They don't take kindly to their Beemers, Mercs and Range Rovers being whacked by potholes.
Trust me, it's a lot worse in other parts of the country. A lot worse. The bad weather seems to have battered some roads to the point of crumble.
My colleague, Paul Melia, reported recently on how badly roads need to be repaired.
I see only one way that will happen: an increase in taxation.