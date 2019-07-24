Drivers dice with death as tests reveal big rise in danger tyres

Roadworthy: You should check your tyres on a regular basis to make sure they are not below the legal minimum tread depth of 1.6mm
Roadworthy: You should check your tyres on a regular basis to make sure they are not below the legal minimum tread depth of 1.6mm

RSA expert

THIS time last year, I talked about the impact a new EU directive would have on roadworthiness testing (basically the NCT and CVRT).

I also highlighted how the directive would target the two vehicle fault items most closely linked to road safety - tyres and brakes.

Unfortunately, since the changes kicked in last August, there has been a significant increase in the number of vehicles classified as 'Fail Dangerous' during their testing for roadworthiness.

Each month now, 8,500 vehicles are being classified as dangerously defective for their tyre tread and tyre condition across the NCT and CVRT testing systems.

We conducted a review of Garda fatal forensic investigation collision files for 2008-2012.

Its main finding on the roadworthiness of vehicles involved in fatal collisions was that there is no component in your vehicle as likely to contribute to a crash as your tyres.

The analysis showed tyres are a contributory factor in one in 10 fatal crashes.

Put in more stark terms, defective tyres are a contributory factor in approximately 14 deaths every year.

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

After tyres, your brakes are one of the most likely factors to contribute to a road traffic accident.

That so many vehicles are failing a roadworthiness test because of poor-quality tyres is a concern.

It means people are driving around on dangerous tyres before they come near the NCT or CVRT.

The NCT and CVRT tests are basic health checks of vehicles at a particular point in time.

It is vital that you understand the importance of maintaining the roadworthiness of your vehicle, especially tyres and brakes, at all times and not just when they are due to be tested.

If you are found driving a vehicle with defective or worn tyres you could face up to four penalty points and a fixed penalty of up to €120.

Tyres are your only contact with the road. That's why you need to make sure that they are fit for purpose. You should check regularly and make sure they are not below the legal minimum tread of 1.6mm.

A new tyre has 8mm of tread depth, and I start thinking about replacing mine when they drop below 3mm.

Look out for damage too, such as rips, tears, bulges.

If you can't do this yourself, most tyre centres or garages will inspect your tyres free of charge.

Information can be found on how to check your vehicle at www.rsa.ie and www.ncts.ie

Irish Independent


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App






More in Machinery

Breaking new ground: The new 900 Vario sees the series venture beyond the 400hp mark for the first time and the Fendt Life Cab can send your machine's data via a mobile network

Fendt's revamped 900 Vario range sets new standards in 200hp-plus tractor...
Workhorse: The new Mitsubishi L200 pickup. Due here later in the year.

Mitsubishi reveals prices and spec of its new L200
Get a load of this: JCB says it has designed the Hydraload rotating telehandler to meet the needs of specialist lifting contractors

JCB launches electric and rotating telehandlers
Smooth operation: Certain parts of the mower will need attention mid-season in order to keep running smoothly and knocking grass ahead of the harvester or baler

Key service points on a trailed silage mower conditioner
New wave: New Holland says its 6-cylinder methane powered tractor engine delivers the same power (180hp) and torque (740 Nm) as its standard diesel equivalent

Is there life after diesel for tractors?
Award: Fendt says the e100 Vario all electric tractor can operate for up to five hours under normal operating conditions

Fendt e100 achieves net zero carbon footprint
Stock image

New-car emissions tax 'could cause sales to plunge - and those hardest hit will be...


Top Stories

Government approves work permit changes to ease labour shortages on dairy...
Stock image

Green light for 377ac Wexford solar farm
Stock photo

Dog owner fined €2,500 after St Bernard went rogue killing 40 sheep
Spic and span: The 216ac farm is located near Bunclody and was worked to a very high standard by its former owner who was farming until he was 90

Model tillage holding guided at €2.3m
Sinn Fein’s Donnchadh O Laoghaire (Niall Carson/PA)

Proposal for national property register to return recovered goods to owners
Paul Slattery with his dairy herd of Holstein Friesian cows in North Tipperary.

Italian bulls deliver the goods in Tipp
EU Commissioner Phil Hogan. Photo: Reuters

Hogan comes under fire from Irish MEPs on 'Armageddon' Mercosur