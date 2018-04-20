Check out VW's new Touareg arriving for 182-reg with prices to start at under €70,000

FarmIreland.ie

Volkswagen expect the new Touareg large SUV to arrive here in June - in plenty of time for the 182-plate in July.

https://www.independent.ie/business/farming/machinery/motoring/check-out-vws-new-touareg-arriving-for-182reg-with-prices-to-start-at-under-70000-36826274.html

https://www.independent.ie/life/motoring/car-news/article36750488.ece/3a11b/AUTOCROP/h342/2018-03-28_lif_39636944_I1.JPG