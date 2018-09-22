Changes to VRT add to cost of key farm vehicles

Since July 31 a special low VRT rate for ‘commercial’ SUVs which had been operating for years was eliminated by the Revenue authorities.

It means the likes of the 2-seat Toyota Land Cruiser and Mitsubishi Pajero commercial conversions, much loved by generations of Irish farmers, will no longer be a relatively inexpensive way of getting a strong mechanical workhorse for farms.

The low rate applied not only to SUVs which had been converted to 2-seat ‘van’ format, but also to a number of 5-seat SUVs adjudged to have large enough capacity behind the middle seats to qualify.

Neither of these formats is now relevant in VRT terms as ‘commercial’.

That means they invoke the full VRT rate of 36pc and crucially a further 23pc VAT.

So a Toyota Land Cruiser, Ford Kuga, or Volkswagen Touareg — the three biggest sellers as commercials — will now cost thousands more for those who want the terrain and towing abilities such vehicles offer, along with (in some cases) the 5-occupant capability.

There is one ray of light, however. Toyota have just announced they will keep selling the SWB 2-seat Land Cruiser and will have one on their stand at the Ploughing.

A spokesperson said they can’t do anything about the VRT increase, but they are ‘working on the price’ to keep the best-seller relatively affordable. Orders will be taken from early October when the new price will be announced.