Are your vehicles safe on the road?

Silage season has kicked into gear and farmers all around the country are taking advantage of the good weather to get work done, whether it is making silage or bales, spreading fertiliser or manure or even reseeding.

The increase in farming activity means there is more agricultural traffic on the roads, which presents a hazard to other farmers and road users alike. Tractors, farm vehicles and machinery accounted for 50pc of farms deaths between 2010 and 2019.

Here we look at the standards required to ensure a vehicle is roadworthy.

Brakes

According to the Road Safety Authority, agricultural vehicles must be equipped with at least a service brake and a parking brake.

Where a tractor is drawing a trailer, which exceeds 5 tonnes in laden weight, the service brake must be of a continuous or semi-continuous type.

This means a single control, operated from the driving position, which is capable of being operated progressively and includes an additional power source and controls to ensure a coordinated response between the tractor and the trailer.

Regulations governing brakes fitted to a trailer drawn by a tractor vary according to the laden weight of the trailer.

Agricultural trailers exceeding 5 tonnes laden weight must be fitted with the equipment necessary for the proper functioning of a service brake (which acts on both the tractor and the trailer), a parking brake and an automatic breakaway brake.

Lighting

It is a legal requirement for agricultural vehicles to be fitted with proper lights and reflectors and must be in good working order.

The RSA requires tractors to be fitted with two headlamps, two side lamps, two rear lamps, two rear reflectors, brake lights and number plate lights.

Tractors and combinations must also be fitted with brake lights and indicators.

Since January 2016, all tractors are required to be fitted with a flashing amber beacon and have it switched on when in use.

Vintage vehicles do not require beacons if they are only taking part in vintage rallies or being used for display purposes.

Detached trailers parked in a public place after dark are legally required to be fitted with two side lamps, two rear lamps and two rear reflectors.

The use of white lights or ploughing lamps to the rear of an agricultural vehicle while on a public road at night is prohibited, as this could confuse motorists into thinking that a vehicle is coming towards them.

Loose agricultural loads which project to the rear must be fitted with a load reflector fitted as close as possible to the extreme rear of the load and on the right-hand side.

Weights & dimensions

The RSA advises that operators never exceed the maximum permitted weight limits for vehicles and axles set down in road traffic regulations or the manufacturer's maximum design laden weight for the vehicle.

To ensure the stability of tractor and trailer combinations while travelling on the road, it is essential that loads are drawn with appropriately sized tractor and trailer combinations with the correct braking systems fitted and working.

Trailers should not be overloaded, and tractor and trailer combinations should also travel at speeds appropriate to agricultural vehicles.

Farmers using agricultural vehicles and trailers must not use exceptionally high frames on trailers which could endanger the stability, steering and braking of a tractor and trailer combination.

Vehicles or loads which exceed the maximum weight, length or widths allowable require a special abnormal loads permit from local authorities.

Spillage & road debris

It is an offence to allow stones, clay or any other material to remain on a public road where doing so would cause a potential hazard to people using the road.

Drivers should also ensure their tyres are regularly washed down to avoid carrying mud and stones onto the road.

Tractors must carefully transport loose material such as silage, slurry, sand and gravel so that the material does not spill onto a road and cause a crash. Loads of lime or other dusty materials, offal or other offensive material must be fully covered with a tarpaulin.

Licensing & insurance

To drive a tractor you must have a category W licence.

Any vehicle used in a public place (ie, public roads, a mart and a factory yard) must be covered by third-party insurance as required by law.

Third-party insurance cover is also required on all trailers even where the trailer is not being drawn by a tractor.

While there is no law requiring farmers to wear a seatbelt, it is strongly recommended that one is worn.

The Health & Safety Authority advise that under no circumstances should a child under seven be carried inside the cab of a tractor. Children aged seven and older can be carried in a tractor, but they must have their own passenger seat and seat belt.