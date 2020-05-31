Farming



Are your vehicles safe on the road?

With so much agricultural traffic on the roads during silage season, its vital to make sure your vehicles are legally roadworthy

Michael Keaveny

Silage season has kicked into gear and farmers all around the country are taking advantage of the good weather to get work done, whether it is making silage or bales, spreading fertiliser or manure or even reseeding.

The increase in farming activity means there is more agricultural traffic on the roads, which presents a hazard to other farmers and road users alike. Tractors, farm vehicles and machinery accounted for 50pc of farms deaths between 2010 and 2019.

Here we look at the standards required to ensure a vehicle is roadworthy.