11 key things to check to ensure your livestock trailer is safe

Livestock trailers are commonplace on most farms, but their maintenance is often neglected when they are not in regular use.

The best practice when carrying out maintenance is to start at the front of the trailer and move backwards.

These checks need to be conducted on a regular basis, as it is the legal responsibility of the owner and driver of the trailer and towing vehicle to ensure that they are in good condition and not a danger to other road user.

Here are the things to focus on when inspecting and maintaining your trailer:

Hitch

A worn hitch increases the chances of a dangerous accident.

A worn hitch increases the chances of a dangerous accident.

The majority of livestock trailers are now fitted with a gas ram-operated 50mm ball-type coupling hitch head.

The hitch assembly is bolted to the chassis of the trailer, so it is important to check that these bolts are tight and not worn — they have to take substantial load and weight during transport.

A worn hitch increases the chances of a dangerous accident.

The hitch head itself should have good contact with the ball on the vehicle; any sounds of rattling when towing will indicate that either the vehicle’s ball is worn or the hitch itself needs replacing.

Remember, the hitch is the component that actuates the trailer brakes and aids stopping.

Over time that wear will occur in the mechanism, as many farmers often fail to grease the moving parts of the hitch, leading to ineffective operation of the brakes.

Also, the hitch head should be able to twist smoothly to take account of undulations on the road. So if there are signs of wear, the pitch assembly should be replaced.

Breakaway cable

Livestock trailer are legally required have a breakaway cable. This is connected to the brake system of the trailer and will lock the handbrake on in the event of an accident.

The brakes will be applied, helping to stop the trailer safely if it becomes disconnected from the vehicle.

The breakaway cable should not be a chain welded to the trailer’s chassis, as this will keep the vehicles connected in an accident and could result in more serious damage.

Brakes

Brakes are fitted now to the majority of car trailers and livestock trailers.

Users often neglect brake maintenance untill it is too late, leaving the operator relying on the brakes of the vehicle to stop both the loaded trailer and the vehicle, which can be a combined weight of seven tonnes. Stopping becomes a problem.

Livestock trailers use a drum-brake system operated by cables.

These trailers are usually working in dirty environments, leading to brake cables becoming seized or broken.

Brakes will not adjust themselves, so it is important that they are adjusted regularly.

This is a relatively easy job: adjust brakes on all wheels of a double-axle trailer generally takes an hour or so.

Failure to adjust brake shoes will inevitably lead to drums becoming scored or damaged; then new shoes, drums and cables will be required, resulting in higher costs and more lost time for the farmer.

Knott-style brakes are common and require the adjustment of a 10mm bolt until the brake shoes contact the drum.

Brake cables and balance bar

Brake cables are manufactured from wire rope, which will droop down and contact the road or get caught in the ground, leading to them snapping.

These cables are also prone to seizing due to dirt entering the sleeve that they move, in causing rust to occur.

The cable needs to be free to operate the brakes. Check that the cable is pulling the brake mechanism effectively; if not, replace the cable — they are not expensive.

The best practice is to replace all cables and shoes at once, as this gives a better and safer braking performance.

A rod within the hitch assembly controls the brake cables; this runs from the front A-frame to a balance bar mounted on the chassis.

From there, separate sprung stainless-steel cables are directed to each of the wheel hubs where they operate the brake shoes.

The balance bar and rockers should sit square to the cables; if they don’t, there’s a good chance that the brakes won’t be engaging evenly.

This rod can also be adjusted via a threaded bar but due to its location the threads are often damaged by rust and debris.

Handbrake

Once engaged, the handbrake arm should sit at a 45° angle;

Once engaged, the handbrake arm should sit at a 45° angle;

A gas-filled shock is used to keep the brakes locked on once they is applied. If you pull the arm upwards and it flops back down, then the shock will need replacing.

Once engaged, the handbrake arm should sit at a 45° angle; if it points up nearer 90°, then it either needs adjusting or the brakes need changing.

As a test, the handbrake should be strong enough to stall the towing vehicle if the driver tries to pull away with no throttle.

Suspension

The most commonly found suspension on livestock trailers is the leaf spring-type. This system is usually trouble-free, but some wear can occur, or due to heavy loads being carried, leaves can snap.

The suspension bolts should be checked for tightness and that they are not rusted.

Some trailers may have a rubber bushing at the ends of the leaf springs, and if this is worn there may be play in the axles, leading to excessive noise and tyre wear.

Tyres

The tyres should be in good condition with the correct pressure, which varies from 50psi to 90psi depending on the trailer and tyre specifications.

Livestock trailer tyres should have good thread depth and be free from cracks.

Some farmers put old worn tyres from jeeps on their livestock trailers; this is not advised: given the heavy loads being carried, these second-hand tyres are liable to burst and may not give adequate grip on wet roads.

Axles and wheels

Inspect the axle of the livestock trailer to ensure that it is in good condition and free from rust.

Axles are manufactured from box iron and over time, water may lodge on the inside, causing them to rust from the inside out. This this can be difficult to notice.

The ‘U-bolts that connect the axle to the suspension can be prone to rust or loosening and sometimes breakage. They should be frequently checked for tightness and stretching.

Wheel bearings can often become worn and loose, and this can be hard to notice when driving.

The trailer wheels should be jacked up and checked for play or wear if you suspect any problem.

Wear will result in the wheels rocking in and out, with both tapered roller bearings possibly needing to be replaced.

Lights

The standard bulb lights can often become rusted over time

The standard bulb lights can often become rusted over time

Trailer lights are required by law, and all should be working correctly.

The trailer plug should be free from damage to ensure a good connection with the vehicle’s socket.

The seven-core cable for the wiring should be in good condition; best practice is to replace if there is any damage.

The standard bulb lights can often become rusted over time, leading to bad connections, poor contacts and light failure.

The lighting lens needs to be clean and waterproof and crack-free, otherwise moisture can enter the lights and cause problems with rust.

LED lights are popular with most trailer manufacturers; various forms, shapes and sizes are available.

If you suspect the LED lights of failing, the whole unit needs to be replaced and wired.

When buying LED lights, look for a reputable brand.

Trailer floor

The majority of trailer floors are manufactured with chequred plate flooring, which is durable and does not rust.

Trailer floors need to be inspected on a yearly basis

Trailer floors need to be inspected on a yearly basis

The main issue with most livestock trailer floors is that the larch boards underneath the steel flooring will rot over time. The rotten timber boards can cause the floor to lift and will leave no support for the weight of the animals being carried.

These need to be inspected on a yearly basis.

Trailer gates and ramp

The trailer door needs to be in good working order

The trailer door needs to be in good working order

The trailer gates are crucial for loading livestock, and over time they will wear, and can become bent and not latch correctly.

These gates are the farmer’s only protection when loading animals, so good condition is important.

The ramp also needs to be in good condition, with springs functioning correctly.

When loading livestock a quick closure of the ramp is usually needed, so it is important that it shuts easily; if the ramp is not shutting easily, the springs or ramp closing mechanism need to be adjusted or the hinges need replacing.

Tadhg Brosnan and Colm Egan teach at the Salesian Agricultural College, Pallaskenry, Co Limerick