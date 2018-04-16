"Fast" tractors that are being used for agricultural activities will be excluded from new regulations, introducing an NCT for vehicles that can travel over 40kmh.

Minister confirms NCT test required for 'fast' tractors used for non-agricultural work

Transport Minister Shane Ross went back to the drawing board on the new regulations following intense lobbying from farm groups amid concerns over the initial measures.

In October Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) president Joe Healy said Mr Ross had reneged on a written commitment to the IFA that the Road Safety Authority would engage with key stakeholders before any regulations on an NCT-type test for tractors would be put in place. Mr Ross later moved to annul the instrument he had signed in requiring the NCTs for tractors.

The minister yesterday said the regulations for tractor testing were now agreed. Mr Ross signed off on the new regulations for the road-worthiness of commercial vehicles including tractors.

Transport Minister Shane Ross. Photo: Fergal Phillips