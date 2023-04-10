Meet the self-taught engineer solving some of the biggest challenges faced by farmers in Ireland

Self-taught engineer Albert O’Neill has been working to solve some of the biggest challenges faced by farmers in Ireland today.

His ‘slurry tanker induction hopper’ has caught the eye of many, with its ability to help farmers to better establish clover on farm and in turn reduce reliance on chemical nitrogen application.



“With the price of nitrogen fertiliser there’s an eagerness among farmers to look at alternatives,” says Albert, who is based on his family farm outside Strabane, Co Tyrone.

“I invented the slurry tanker induction hopper in 2009 and recently I thought we’ll give it a go and market a few.

The hopper goes on the slurry tank inlet pipe.

“By putting clover straight into the tank, it’s kind of lost. You don’t know how much you’re putting on in each load.

“The hopper goes on the inlet pipe so as you’re sucking in the slurry, that’s where you mix the clover in. We’re looking at a pressurised metre system for umbilical systems where we might be able to use the clover hopper at the outlet point.

“The hopper is also ideally suited for applying all sorts of slurry and soil additives, such as humates, biostimulants, molasses, vermicasts and compost teas to enhance soil microbiology, all of which I believe will play a part in a new era in regenerative agriculture.”

Albert, who set up a company called , has automatic welding in place in his workshop for the induction hoppers, with a series of batches being made at a time.

“So far this year there’s 70 made,” he says. “We’re looking ahead now as it takes so long to get parts ordered, cut and galvanised and bring it all together. You always have to be working two to three months ahead of yourself.”

Albert has automatic welding in place in his workshop for the induction hoppers, with a series of batches being made at a time.

“We are retailing them for £210. I’ve got dealers appointed throughout Ireland to sell them.”

Ballyheather’s other inventions include the labour-saving ‘Tyreshift’ which allows farmers to more quickly cover silage pits; and the ‘mixing slat lifter’ which is not only labour-saving but also aids in safety when agitating slurry on farm.

Another popular invention is the 'mixing slat lifter' which is not only labour saving but also aids in safety when agitating slurry on farm.

Albert left school in 1998 and graduated from Enniskillen Agricultural College in 1999. With no formal engineering education, the fourth-generation farmer credits his skills to getting ‘stuck in’ with activities on the farm’s workshop at an early age.

Tyres cut to work with the labour-saving 'Tyreshift' which allows farmers to more quickly cover silage pits.

“I was always interested in anything mechanical from a young age,” he says. “Engineering was more of a hobby now turned into another business stream.

​“Only really when taking on another farm employee last year have I really found time for engineering. Before it was pretty much just a hobby.

“My father and another worker on the farm here were very hands-on here welding when I was younger and I was always watching them and what they were doing.

“Because they were good at what they were doing with a well-equipped workshop, I was able to get stuck in.

“I have hardly ever put pen to paper on anything. I usually don’t start to make anything until I can picture it in my head and then I start to work back from there.”

Albert hopes to be able to build his own zero grazer for the farm for around £3,500.

“When I left college we were milking 160 cows and I embarked on my own agricultural contracting business on a small scale,” he says. “Bit of work here and there: grass raking, round baling straw and hay, and helping out sometimes with other contractors.

Albert with some of his herd

“It was long hours at the contracting. Profit margins — any contractor will tell you — are slim. It was hard to make a decent profit out of it. We did that for about 10 years and then I decided to concentrate more on the cows and that’s when we upped cow numbers to 200.

“Contractors do the majority of silage work here now. Machinery is just too expensive. Our policy is just to run good second-hand equipment where the depreciation is already gone.”

The farm, just outside the village of Artigarvan, now has a herd of 200 Montbéliarde Holstein cross cows, and grows around 40ac of crops between spring barley and spring beans.

The farm, just outside the village of Artigarvan, now has a herd of 200 Montbeliarde Holstein cross cows.

Albert farms alongside his parents John and Evelyn and brother Wesley. The family has been supplying milk from their farm to the local Lakeland Dairies creamery for over 120 years.

Albert is married to Louise and they have two daughters Emma and Grace. Wesley is married to Gemma and they have twin girls Lily and Poppy and a son Alfie.

“We own two blocks of land and we rent another two small blocks and altogether we’re farming almost 300ac here. There’s about 160ac on the milking platform,” Albert says.

The herd in the sheds

“We’re in very sandy loam soil here, very fertile and free draining land. The river Foyle runs through the valley from Strabane right up to Derry. The farm ranges from 25-300ft above sea level.

“Land price can vary according to quality and location. In general, land rental prices here for grassland could vary from £150-300/ac (€170-340/ac).

“There’s been a few one-offs where it has gone a bit higher than that. Bigger dairy farmers and AD plants are calling the shots.

“If more land were to become available we’d put that into crops. We’d utilise those crops for home-grown forage.

“We’re growing beans — it’s a valuable protein source. It’s a legume fixing nitrogen and any field in beans needs very little nitrogen for two years. We’re following on with winter cereals and reducing our nitrogen use by about 75pc.”

The herd is autumn and winter calving and the cows produce on average 9,000L/lactation.

“We’re about 20 odd years with the Montbéliard cross. My father went to see them at the Paris show and took a liking to them. He purchased a stock bull from Cork when he came back.”

One of the Montbéliard crosses

Nowadays it’s all AI and sexed semen, Albert explains.

“We’re getting a good premium for the bull calves, around £100/hd more than your typical pure-bred Holstein. They’re stronger, bigger-boned and bigger-framed so they’ll hold a bit more flesh.

“We calve down at two years old and we’re getting an average of five lactations, with a replacement rate of 20pc. With the cross-breeding we see a greater hybrid vigour and the cows are lasting longer in the herd.

​“We work with a nutritionist to get the optimum out of our cows. We have a four-cut silage system and feed alkalage — it’s a stable feed with a pH 9 and it’s really good for tackling acidosis and any upset stomachs.”

Albert — a former Ulster Grassland Farmer of the Year — says management of grass is key to profit.

Albert is a former Ulster grassland farmer of the year.

“We take a lot from grass, the cows will be out night and day now until October,” he says. “We soil-test nearly every field every year. It might cost £15 per sample but the information you’re getting will help you avoid wasting costly fertiliser.

“Feed is your biggest cost; and not a lot of people would be aware that your second biggest cost is heifer replacements.

“It takes about £1,800 to rear a heifer to two years old when you take all of the associated costs.”

Why and how farmers should sow more clover

In support of clover adoption, Albert O’Neill points out that above every acre is 32,000t of atmospheric nitrogen.

“Why not harvest some of this via clover?” he asks. “With each clover hopper I include a page of tips on how to get clover established.

“With clover, just don’t go mad sowing every field with it in the first year until you get your head around how you manage it.

“A farmer could use it and say it hasn’t worked. It could be because the pH isn’t right, not enough moisture, soil temperature wasn’t high enough, grazing management could be wrong, nitrogen use is important.

“You don’t want to be putting on a lot of bag N to get your clover established if you have grass already established — as soon as you hit that with a bit of fertiliser it’s just going to jump and then clover gets shaded out.

“It’s all about getting sunlight into the base of the sward for that first few weeks, with young stock preferably.

“You really want your soil temperature at 10˚C for clover ideally. If you’re in Cork, April is fine but up here I’d say May onwards is best.

Albert inspecting alkalage feed.

“Clover needs soil to be more alkaline at pH 6.5, so apply lime accordingly in advance. Prior to slurry seeding clover, take the opportunity to eradicate weeds with a suitable herbicide.

“Check herbicide withdrawal period for clover. Soil indices should be above 2 for both P and K.

“A period of rain post-spreading is desirable, as the moisture will aid germination. Avoid clover establishment in dry spells and drought conditions.

“There are savings to be made when it comes to fertiliser. It’s not just the nitrogen fixing.

“It’s a higher protein feed, providing a lot of trace elements and minerals to cattle that wouldn’t otherwise be available.

“You find cattle grazing clover swards have a good shine to them.”

