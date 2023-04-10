Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 9.6°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Meet the self-taught engineer solving some of the biggest challenges faced by farmers in Ireland

Albert O’Neill’s lack of formal training in engineering hasn’t stopped him devising a host of labour-saving devices on his family dairy farm. He explains why he is focusing on inventions to help farmers establish clover

Innovation: Albert O&rsquo;Neill of Ballyheather Engineering with some of his inventions on his family farm outside Strabane, Co Tyrone. Photos: Niall Hurson Expand
Ballyheather Engineering owner, Albert O'Neill. Expand
Albert with some of his herd Expand
Another popular invention is the &lsquo;mixing slat lifter&rsquo; which is not only labour saving but also aids in safety when agitating slurry on farm. Expand
Albert has automatic welding in place in his workshop for the induction hoppers, with a series of batches being made at a time. Expand
The hopper goes on the slurry tank inlet pipe. Expand
Tyres cut to work with the labour-saving &lsquo;Tyreshift&rsquo; which allows farmers to more quickly cover silage pits. Expand
Albert inspecting alkalage feed. Expand
The farm, just outside the village of Artigarvan, now has a herd of 200 Montbeliarde Holstein cross cows. Expand
The herd in the sheds Expand
One of the Montbéliard crosses Expand
Albert is a former Ulster grassland farmer of the year. Expand

Close

Innovation: Albert O&rsquo;Neill of Ballyheather Engineering with some of his inventions on his family farm outside Strabane, Co Tyrone. Photos: Niall Hurson

Innovation: Albert O’Neill of Ballyheather Engineering with some of his inventions on his family farm outside Strabane, Co Tyrone. Photos: Niall Hurson

Ballyheather Engineering owner, Albert O'Neill.

Ballyheather Engineering owner, Albert O'Neill.

Albert with some of his herd

Albert with some of his herd

Another popular invention is the &lsquo;mixing slat lifter&rsquo; which is not only labour saving but also aids in safety when agitating slurry on farm.

Another popular invention is the ‘mixing slat lifter’ which is not only labour saving but also aids in safety when agitating slurry on farm.

Albert has automatic welding in place in his workshop for the induction hoppers, with a series of batches being made at a time.

Albert has automatic welding in place in his workshop for the induction hoppers, with a series of batches being made at a time.

The hopper goes on the slurry tank inlet pipe.

The hopper goes on the slurry tank inlet pipe.

Tyres cut to work with the labour-saving &lsquo;Tyreshift&rsquo; which allows farmers to more quickly cover silage pits.

Tyres cut to work with the labour-saving ‘Tyreshift’ which allows farmers to more quickly cover silage pits.

Albert inspecting alkalage feed.

Albert inspecting alkalage feed.

The farm, just outside the village of Artigarvan, now has a herd of 200 Montbeliarde Holstein cross cows.

The farm, just outside the village of Artigarvan, now has a herd of 200 Montbeliarde Holstein cross cows.

The herd in the sheds

The herd in the sheds

One of the Montbéliard crosses

One of the Montbéliard crosses

Albert is a former Ulster grassland farmer of the year.

Albert is a former Ulster grassland farmer of the year.

/

Innovation: Albert O’Neill of Ballyheather Engineering with some of his inventions on his family farm outside Strabane, Co Tyrone. Photos: Niall Hurson
\CJ Nash

Niall Hurson Twitter

Self-taught engineer Albert O’Neill has been working to solve some of the biggest challenges faced by farmers in Ireland today.

His ‘slurry tanker induction hopper’ has caught the eye of many, with its ability to help farmers to better establish clover on farm and in turn reduce reliance on chemical nitrogen application.

Most Watched

Privacy