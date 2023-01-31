Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 6.8°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Meet the company who built Ireland’s biggest ever slurry tankers, worth €150,000 each

Two custom-designed 30,000L tankers were shipped to New Zealand

Innovation: Barry O&rsquo;Connor, managing director of Connor Engineering, with the tanks at Tubber, Co Clare Photos: Eamon Ward Expand
The transport of the tankers is estimated to cost a further €60,000, bringing the overall investment by the Kiwi farmers to €360,000 Expand
The tankers have a capacity of 6,700 gallons, or 30,000 litres, and took three months to construct Expand
The company, which now employs over 40 people, was launched in 1984 by Barry&rsquo;s parents, Enda and Carmel Expand

Close

Innovation: Barry O&rsquo;Connor, managing director of Connor Engineering, with the tanks at Tubber, Co Clare Photos: Eamon Ward

Innovation: Barry O’Connor, managing director of Connor Engineering, with the tanks at Tubber, Co Clare Photos: Eamon Ward

The transport of the tankers is estimated to cost a further €60,000, bringing the overall investment by the Kiwi farmers to €360,000

The transport of the tankers is estimated to cost a further €60,000, bringing the overall investment by the Kiwi farmers to €360,000

The tankers have a capacity of 6,700 gallons, or 30,000 litres, and took three months to construct

The tankers have a capacity of 6,700 gallons, or 30,000 litres, and took three months to construct

The company, which now employs over 40 people, was launched in 1984 by Barry&rsquo;s parents, Enda and Carmel

The company, which now employs over 40 people, was launched in 1984 by Barry’s parents, Enda and Carmel

/

Innovation: Barry O’Connor, managing director of Connor Engineering, with the tanks at Tubber, Co Clare Photos: Eamon Ward
\CJ Nash

Niall Hurson Twitter

Conor Engineering shipped two of the biggest slurry tankers ever produced in Ireland or the UK to New Zealand last week.

The Farming Independent caught up with company director Barry O’Connor to learn more about the tankers, and how his business grew to be one of the most respected manufacturers in the world.

Most Watched

Privacy