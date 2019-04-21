Farm Ireland
McCormick roll out revamped X5 Series of 'livestock tractors'

Field work such as grass mowing, tedding and raking are among obvious roles for the new-generation McCormick X5 Series tractors.
derek casey

A new generation of McCormick X5 Series tractors, now available from dealers throughout Ireland, features more transmission options for a wider choice of gear configurations.

It also offers new reduced-revs 40kph and pto speeds to help with fuel economy and a power-boosted braking system for improved performance with less effort as part of a generous level of standard equipment.

"The X5 Series is at the core of our 'livestock tractor' line-up and offers a lively and versatile power unit with a broad choice of specifications to suit different applications and preferences," says Adrian Winnett, Argo Tractors Managing Director for the UK and Ireland. "Together with a neat and well laid-out cab providing a comfortable and convenient working environment with good all-round visibility, the tractors make an attractive package for field and loader work."

The X5 Series replaces the Perkins-powered first-generation X5 design with three models powered by a 3.6 litre Deutz four-cylinder engine tuned for max outputs of 99hp (X5.35), 107hp (X5.45) and 113hp (X5.55). Apart from attractive power, torque and fuel economy credentials, the new engine has simpler emissions control hardware in the form of a diesel oxidation catalyst (DOC) which, unlike a diesel particulates filter (DPF), requires no fuel-burn cleansing, maintenance or operator intervention.

Power and torque are channelled through an expanded selection of transmissions. Buyers can choose between a dry-clutch synchro shuttle or wet-clutch power shuttle, a gear splitter or three-speed powershift, and from 12 to 36 forward speeds, with a creep gearbox option available across the board.

"The synchro shuttle 12x12 transmission with manual rear linkage control will suit anyone wanting a simple, reliable 'mechanical' tractor for yard work on a livestock farm and perhaps also for horticultural and fruit enterprises," says Winnett. "But there's also the option to upgrade to the power shuttle with adjustable drive take-up which, apart from giving fingertip forward/reverse selection, also brings electro-hydraulic control of the pto clutch for progressive take-up of power to help protect implement drivelines."

Alternatively, there is a new 24x24 transmission with a splitter operated by a button on the gear selector that permits easy up and down-shifts to cope with changing loads on the tractor. This can be had with the synchro shuttle or power shuttle, as well as a creep box that adds another eight speeds in both directions.

If more ratios are required to handle a lot of field work - mowing, tedding and raking grass for hay and silage, cultivations and harrowing, trailer and spreader work, for example - then the H-M-L option provides the added versatility of three-speed powershift to complement the power shuttle.

This increases the number of forward speeds to 36 with 12 in reverse - or 48x16 with the creep gearbox - for greater flexibility when finding the optimum speed for every job. In addition, the new Eco Forty feature reduces the engine revs once a 40kph cruising speed has been reached to save fuel and give the operator a quieter drive on lengthy transport runs.

The new four-speed pto option is another fuel-saving feature, this time for field work, as it provides both 540rpm and 1,000rpm shaft speeds at 'economy' as well as 'power' settings.

Other standard equipment includes:

interchangeable ball and claw ends for the 4,500kg rear linkage lift arms;

a push-back telescopic pick-up hitch;

electronic control of the rear hitch in place of the mechanical system;

an air suspension seat, tilt/telescopic steering wheel and air conditioning in the McCormick X5 Series cabin, larger tyres are being fitted for tractors sold in Ireland;

a new power-boosted braking system.

