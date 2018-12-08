Maxxum appeal - The hi-tech Case IH model was a double winner at the 2019 Tractor of the Year awards
Case IH's Maxxum 145 Multicontroller tractor has been awarded the title of Tractor of the Year 2019. The tractor also scooped a Best Design 2019 gong at a special award ceremony at EIMA International, the farm equipment show held in Bologna, Italy. The other two tractors that made the three-model finalist line-up this year were McCormick's X7.690 and Zetor's Forterra HSX 140.
Launched last year, highlights of the 145hp Maxxum 145 Multicontroller include its eight-step semi-power shift transmission and the Multicontroller armrest and joystick. The Maxxum has also won recognition for lowest fuel use in its class.
These were attributes recognised by the competition judges for aiding ease of operation and enhancing efficiency. Maxxum tractors are also available in four-step power shift and continuously-variable transmissions guises.
The transmission and many other tractor operating functions can be controlled through the Multicontroller armrest and joystick. In a note detailing why the Maxxum beat the other contenders this year, the judges called it a high-tech tractor that convinced on several fronts, with engine power, efficient fuel consumption, driving comfort, as well as being visually pleasing.
The double clutch semi-power shift transmission also impressed in terms of manoeuvrability and performance.
Fuel efficiency
Last year, a Case IH Maxxum 145 Multicontroller equipped with the company's new transmission achieved the lowest specific fuel consumption ever recorded for a four-cylinder tractor.
The results came from a power mix test conducted by Deutsche Landwirtschafts-Gesellschaft (DLG), the German Agricultural Society.