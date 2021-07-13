Farming

Martin O’Sullivan: Financial tips to help drive your purchasing costs down

There are significant tax differences in how you finance machinery acquisitions

Martin O'Sullivan

Back in the days when I started advising farmers on their tax affairs, it was possible to eliminate a tax bill in one fell swoop by buying a new piece of machinery such as a tractor. That was because in those times it was possible to claim 100% relief in one year on the cost of new machinery.

Sadly, over the decades the taxman’s generosity has waned to the extent that nowadays a machine can only be written off over eight years. That said, the machine is still fully allowable against tax which for high-rate taxpayers can mean recouping over half the cost of the machine, albeit spread over eight years.

The one exception to the eight-year restriction is where a machine is financed by lease finance but that can be another can of worms which I will address later in this article.

