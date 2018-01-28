Making a splash - Slurry spreading machinery is evolving rapidly but splash plate still most popular

Slurry machinery is changing at a rate faster than most other farm machinery lines.

Slurry machinery is changing at a rate faster than most other farm machinery lines.

In fact, take a walk around any machinery show and you could be forgiven for thinking the majority of slurry application in Ireland is now carried out using shiny injectors or trailing shoe applicators.

The truth, of course, is that splash plate application equipment is still by far the most popular method. Why? Because the splash plate is simple and it serves farmers well in terms of efficient work rates, simplicity of technology and minimal machine downtime. Add in the relative low cost and fewer moving parts compared to other methods and one can see why it remains the de facto system for most farmers.

Every so often murmurs of a splash plate ban surface, but such is the popularity of the method that this would be an extremely controversial move amongst farmers and would require some political will. Currently the only restriction to slurry application using splash plate in Ireland is that the machine must be fitted with a low trajectory splash plate.

A Joskin trailing show system.