Make safety the top priority as we enter the most dangerous season on our farms

Cut the risk factors: Pit heights should not be increased if there is any question of farm safety being compromised

Alert: Traffic cones at the point of egress from the field onto the road to warn road users in advance are effective.

The terrible news that there were three farming-related fatalities during the past month is a sobering reminder of what could be around the corner for any of us. Our thoughts are with the bereaved families.

We are now moving into the statistically two most dangerous months of the year for farming accidents and fatalities.

May and June typically account for over a fifth of farming-related deaths annually as lots of heavy-moving machinery comes on to the farm. With the best will in the world, people tend to rush jobs, increasing the risk of accidents.

Senior farmers and children are statistically more at risk, so pay particular attention to these groups.

Indeed, of the three fatalities recorded last month, two were children (aged just five and 14), while the third was a farmer in his 60s.

Wouldn't it be a good way to honour these victims' memories by taking the time now to assess your farm safety plan this summer?

Congestion

Plenty of space is needed around the farmyard for the kind of machinery that today's silage contractors have. Industrial-type loaders, 20ft trailers and even bigger forage harvesters and wagons are the norm.

There should be plenty of room for working in front of silage pits; you should have 12-15 metres between silage pits and sheds.

The reason is simply to provide a safe place to work while filling and emptying the pit.

The silage-making process will also be more efficient if the loader operator has room to keep going while tractors and trailers are coming and going. The ideal is to have a drive-through system with no reversing to slow things down or get in the way of the loader.

Needless to say, milking time should not hinder the activity.

Warn contractors and their staff of hazards they may encounter on your farm. You may have the same contractor every year, but don't assume they will remember the place well enough from a safety point of view.

Some potential hazards are driving under roof overhangs or low doorways, tipping trailers on sloping ground, moving off with the trailer in a tipped position, or driving or reversing over tanks and overhead wires in the fields and around farmyards.

These hazards should be eliminated where possible, or control measures put in place where not.

Covid-19

In previous years, many farmers would provide meals for contractors and their staff. Due to Covid-19, this is certainly not to happen this year.

Contractors will need to arrange their own meals during the day and bring food with them. The last thing either the farmer or contractor needs is an outbreak of Covid in the family or team that could be traced back to getting too close.

As per the HSE guidelines, farmers should not be getting closer than two metres to their contractor - and that includes getting into the tractor cab or jeep for a chat or sitting around a kitchen table with them.

This year more than ever, there are people out walking and cycling on the road while exercising during the lockdown.

Tractor drivers will have to be extra careful when overtaking to give extra space, and watch out for vulnerable road users - especially children, pedestrians and cyclists.

Overfilled pits

Last year, an issue arose whereby dairy farmers were trying to fit too much grass into the pit. This is a major cause for concern as the height of grass reaches dangerous levels.

In some cases, the top of the loader could be eight metres (26ft) above the ground.

This is putting the lives of operators at risk, so contractors should not be asked to do it under any circumstances. In walled pits, the upper parts of the walls are not designed to withstand the pressures of grass and heavy machinery at these heights.

Another matter is effluent. On a really high pit, it cannot drain away quickly enough down through a height of grass and can therefore spill out over the walls for up to a week, making it difficult to collect.

On the road

This is a big area of risk and the general public have a major part to play in watching out for tractors, trailers and other farm machinery exiting from fields and farm yards.

Put a few traffic cones up at the point of egress on to the road to warn road users in advance to slow down on approaching. Impatience is a big issue and is often the cause of an accident as a hasty attempt to overtake a tractor and trailer goes wrong.

Drivers should be aware of traffic building up behind them and keep left where possible to allow other vehicles pass safely.

All agricultural vehicles must have proper working brakes on both tractor and trailer units and must be fitted with lights, reflectors and indicators.

In addition, a grain or silage trailer should not be loaded in such a way that would make it unstable on the road, and beware of low bridges, overhanging trees, overhead cables and uneven road surfaces which could cause the load to shift and possibly overturn.

For the really large vehicles, such as silage harvesters or combines, contractors should consider whether there is a need for advance warning of other road users and whether an escort vehicle is required.

Make sure that the drivers you use are competent and tractors are driven at an appropriate speed for the road conditions.





