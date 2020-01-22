Make safety the priority during the spreading season

For many farmers, these dates cannot come quick enough as slatted units are almost at full capacity. While the rush is now on to get tanks emptied, it is prudent now to take a stern look at safety measures you should put in place ahead of this lethal job.

To get an idea of where to start, I spoke with Pat Griffin, Senior Inspector with the Health and Safety Authority (HSA), about some of the practical guidelines that should be followed when spreading slurry. Mr Griffin has unfortunately seen many slurry-related farm fatalities, so his advice should be heeded.

He broke his tips into 'before', 'during' and 'after' segments to help keep farmers and their families safe during slurry season.