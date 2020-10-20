Farming

Limerick company breaking new ground on front-mounted mowers

Kilmallock-based manufacturer Keltec has launched a steerable front mower which is capable of tackling headlands and other hard to reach strips of land

The Keltec front-mounted mower is capable of swinging through an arc of 16 degrees to the tractor. Expand

Justin Roberts

More powerful tractors create a challenge for implement makers to keep up with what is available at the PTO. One of the more power-hungry operations that has benefitted is mowing where the work rate is directly proportional to the power applied.

To utilise this power, many contractors in Ireland have come to rely on butterfly sets of two units at the back and one mounted on the front linkage.

Manufacturers are naturally keen for their business. Keltec of Kilmallock, Co Limerick, is one such company and they have recently added a twist, literally, to this standard arrangement.