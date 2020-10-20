Limerick company breaking new ground on front-mounted mowers

The Keltec front-mounted mower is capable of swinging through an arc of 16 degrees to the tractor.

More powerful tractors create a challenge for implement makers to keep up with what is available at the PTO. One of the more power-hungry operations that has benefitted is mowing where the work rate is directly proportional to the power applied.

To utilise this power, many contractors in Ireland have come to rely on butterfly sets of two units at the back and one mounted on the front linkage.

Manufacturers are naturally keen for their business. Keltec of Kilmallock, Co Limerick, is one such company and they have recently added a twist, literally, to this standard arrangement.

One of the problems encountered with the butterfly arrangement is that strips may be left when turning at the headland or following curved field boundaries. To overcome this, Keltec's latest front mounted mower is capable of swinging through an arc of 16 degrees to the tractor. Swinging the mower to either side is facilitated by a double acting hydraulic ram mounted above the mower body. Special attention has been paid to the design of the mounting points to ensure the unit could still 'float' when turning. Control of the mower angle is via a double acting spool valve and it is left to the driver to turn the machine in the direction and to the extent required. A further single acting hydraulic service is required to lift it out of work. PTO speed The PTO speed is 540 rpm and the conditioning is performed by forked tines beneath an all steel hood which can be set at various heights to adjust the conditioning effect. The company believes that its product is the only steerable front mower generally available on the market although there are custom made units already working in Ireland. As with all the mowers made by the company the cutting width is 3 metres and the bed is supplied by Comer Industries. Keltec stress their heavy duty machines are "manufactured in Ireland for Irish conditions". This new mower is seen as a contractor’s tool first and foremost due to its durable construction. Rear mounted mowers Weighing in at 1,440kg, the mower is hydraulically damped to ensure a smooth cut over undulating ground. Remote lifting of the side guards is available as an option and the standard non steering mower remains in the catalogue as an alternative to the new machine. The rear mounted mowers, which this front unit now compliments, are fitted with auger type groupers to save weight and stress on the rear of the tractor. It is suggested that opting for this method (rather than conveyor belts) will reduce the rear load on a tractor by at least tonne. Expand Close Keltec say their mowers are heavy duty machines "manufactured in Ireland for Irish conditions" / Facebook

At least 220hp is recommended by the company if fully dressing a tractor with its auger equipped butterfly mowers and this new unit. Overall, it's a set-up which is probably unique in the farm machinery world.