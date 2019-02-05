Farmers have been urged to ensure they are aware of the rules governing lighting on tractors.

Farmers have been urged to ensure they are aware of the rules governing lighting on tractors.

Light up your tractor fully or pay the penalty, farmers told

The lack of a flashing amber beacon was highlighted in a recent case where the operator of a tractor was involved in a serious road traffic collision where a teenager lost his life.

The tractor driver was found guilty of careless driving in the case.

The tractor involved did not have a flashing amber beacon installed on the vehicle as is required by the Road Safety Authority (RSA).

According to the RSA, tractors and self-propelled agricultural machines must be equipped with full lighting systems at all times - not only during lighting-up hours.

This includes side-lamps, headlamps, rear lamps, stop lamps, direction indicators and number plate lighting.

Tractors and self-propelled agricultural machinery must also be fitted with a flashing amber beacon, with some exemptions in place for vintage machinery, the RSA stresses.

If a tractor's lighting, front or back, is in any way blocked by having equipment attached to it, there must be a lighting board displaying the required lighting fitted to it, according to the RSA regulations.