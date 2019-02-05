Light up your tractor fully or pay the penalty, farmers told
Farmers have been urged to ensure they are aware of the rules governing lighting on tractors.
The lack of a flashing amber beacon was highlighted in a recent case where the operator of a tractor was involved in a serious road traffic collision where a teenager lost his life.
The tractor driver was found guilty of careless driving in the case.
The tractor involved did not have a flashing amber beacon installed on the vehicle as is required by the Road Safety Authority (RSA).
According to the RSA, tractors and self-propelled agricultural machines must be equipped with full lighting systems at all times - not only during lighting-up hours.
This includes side-lamps, headlamps, rear lamps, stop lamps, direction indicators and number plate lighting.
Tractors and self-propelled agricultural machinery must also be fitted with a flashing amber beacon, with some exemptions in place for vintage machinery, the RSA stresses.
If a tractor's lighting, front or back, is in any way blocked by having equipment attached to it, there must be a lighting board displaying the required lighting fitted to it, according to the RSA regulations.