Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Friday 8 February 2019

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Light up your tractor fully or pay the penalty, farmers told

Tractors must be fitting with a flashing amber beacon
Tractors must be fitting with a flashing amber beacon
Catherine Hurley

Catherine Hurley

Farmers have been urged to ensure they are aware of the rules governing lighting on tractors.

The lack of a flashing amber beacon was highlighted in a recent case where the operator of a tractor was involved in a serious road traffic collision where a teenager lost his life.

The tractor driver was found guilty of careless driving in the case.

The tractor involved did not have a flashing amber beacon installed on the vehicle as is required by the Road Safety Authority (RSA).

According to the RSA, tractors and self-propelled agricultural machines must be equipped with full lighting systems at all times - not only during lighting-up hours.

This includes side-lamps, headlamps, rear lamps, stop lamps, direction indicators and number plate lighting.

Tractors and self-propelled agricultural machinery must also be fitted with a flashing amber beacon, with some exemptions in place for vintage machinery, the RSA stresses.

If a tractor's lighting, front or back, is in any way blocked by having equipment attached to it, there must be a lighting board displaying the required lighting fitted to it, according to the RSA regulations.

Also Read

Trailers

Trailers must also be equipped with side-lamps, rear lamps, stop lamps, direction indicators and identification mark lighting.

If the combined length of the tractor and trailer exceeds 10 metres when coupled, the trailer must also be fitted with a marker lamp on the right-hand side, the RSA says.

Agricultural trailers with a design gross vehicle weight (DGVW) exceeding 3.5 tonnes must also be fitted with reflective rear markings, and those with a DGVW exceeding 3.5t and forming part of a combination exceeding 10m in overall length must also be fitted with reflective side markings.

Where the agricultural trailer is coupled and exceeds 13 metres, a rear 'Long vehicle' marking must also be fitted.

Penalties for non-compliance

A fixed charge driving offence system applies where the driver of a vehicle found committing certain offences can pay a fixed charge or fine instead of going to court.

The penalty carries a €60 fine if paid within 28 days and a €90 fine if paid within a further 28 days.

This includes the following offences:

* Using a vehicle or trailer not equipped with prescribed lamps and identification mark lighting.

* Using a vehicle not equipped with prescribed rear projecting load lamp or lateral projecting load lamp.

* Using a trailer not equipped with prescribed marker lamp.

For other lighting-related offences, you could receive a summons to court, and upon conviction you could be fined up to €2,500, be given a prison sentence, or both.

Both the owner of the vehicle and whoever is driving it when the offence is recorded can be fined - unless it can be shown that the use of the vehicle is unauthorised.

See www.rsa.ie for further details.

Indo Farming

FarmIreland.ie




More in Machinery

Contractors say 5pc rise in charges on the way
The new Krone Big M-450 is powered by 450hp Liebherr engine and has a 9.95 cutting width

'Big M' set to rock FTMTA machinery spectacular
The FTMTA Farm Machinery Show at Punchestown in 2017. Photo: Alf Harvey

The FTMTA Show ... 30 years a-growing
Massey Ferguson remains the market leader; the cornerstone of its success is a widening range of versatile stockman and loader tractor options

Powering ahead - Ireland's Top 10 tractors
Hardi's new Mega sprayer will be unveiled on the IAM stand at the FTMTA Machinery Show

Top brands gear up for machinery exhibition
Be aware that attractive PCP deals may lead to a lower value for your car in the future.

Nine things farmers should do on the motoring front this year
There are a number of things you can check on your tanker before the season kicks off

Getting your tanker ready for action


Top Stories

The offending chicken slices, made by Denny which is owned by Kerry Foods, were highlighted by food writer Katy McGuinness

Farmers to protest at Denny plant using foreign meat to make ‘made in...

Farmers warned to 'lock up' diesel after spate of fuel thefts
The Norbrook factory in Newry Co Down. Photo: PA

Norbrook chief calls for transition period with no-deal Brexit 'off table'
Photo Brian Farrell

'Many farmers aren't bothered reporting sheep kills anymore'
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar pictured alongside IFA President Joe Healy at their headquarters. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Louise Hogan: Rabble-rousing IFA can't have it every way on EU payments
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Farmer Lucas Richard of LFR Grain harvests a crop of soybeans at a farm in Hickory, North Carolina, U.S. November 29, 2018. REUTERS/Charles Mostoller/File Photo/File Photo

US farm finances 'relatively stable' despite China trade war
Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed in Kenmare Co-op Mart. Photo O'Gorman Photography

Michael Creed: ''Veganuary', Brexit and climate change - why our beef...