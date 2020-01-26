LAMMA 2020: New and upgraded tractors on the market

The range, which starts at 180hp, is powered by Betapower 6.7-litre engines by FPT. Power and torque are channelled through the new ZF Terramatic TMT20 transmission that provides ground speed adjustment, with high levels of mechanical efficiency across the zero to 50kph range.

The McCormick X7.624 VT-Drive, with up to 230hp for draft work and 240hp for pto-driven implements and road transport, is the most powerful model in the latest X7 Series, which features lower running costs thanks to engine service intervals extended to 1,200 hours, a more comprehensive 360deg LED lighting package set into a new cab roof panel, and new control features in the Premiere cab.

A new range of more powerful stepless transmission tractors were represented by the top model in a line-up making its debut on the Argo Tractors stand.

Zetor's new design Proxima tractors also made their debut at LAMMA. The range has many features, including upgraded air-conditioning packages as well as transmission and engine cooling upgrades. It comes in three variants; the CL, GP and HS. The CL is the entry level unit (80-110hp), ideally suited to yard work and general farm work. The GP is being reintroduced to the range and also weighs in at 80-110hp - it is a straightforward workhorse with minimum electronics.

Meanwhile, the HS delivers 80-120hp and features a power shuttle transmission, 24x24 gear box and, like the full range, is powered by the Zetor engine.

Fendt's line-up at LAMMA included the latest models of proven favourites, including the new 942 tractor that produces well over 400hp from its MAN six-cylinder, 9-litre engine. It is fitted with a TA300 Vario transmission.

Other models on display included the 828, 718, 516, 312 and 200 models and the MT 943 tracked tractor. Visitors were also able to sample the new Fendt 700 Series cab using virtual reality headsets. The cab is built around two new armrests and will be available from July 2020.

Fendt also introduced its IDEAL 10 combine harvester at LAMMA, which features a huge 16.2-litre, 790hp, Stage V emissions-compliant engine.

The Ideal 10 features a new cleaning system, together with the Dual Helix separator. Fendt claims this combination delivers the highest grain quality and the least losses. It's the first combine in the world that can be operated without a steering wheel.

Loaders

Manitou and sister company Gehl displayed machines from their range of telehandlers, articulated loaders and tracked and wheeled skid-steer loaders, including the new Manitou MLT 420-60H. This is the smallest machine in the range weighing in at just 4.19t, but can lift 2t to 4.35m or 0.9t to a maximum reach of 2.65m. It features hydrostatic four-wheel drive powered by a 56hp Kubota engine and is designed for farming applications.

The larger MLT 630-105, a work-horse capable of lifting 3t to 6.1m was also on show, as was the MLT 737-130PS that can lift 3.7t to 6.9m. This features a completely new cab offering easy access, optimal visibility, and operator convenience thanks to the JSM (Joystick Switch and Move) mounted on the floating armrest.

Schäffer launched its new electric loader at the event. The 23e is the world’s first compact loader with lithium-ion technology and a top speed of 20kph. It delivers emission-free operation, a significant advantage when working indoors.

Customers can choose between two lithium-ion battery packs – the standard battery system (6.7kWh) for most farm work, or the power battery system (13.4kWh) that doubles operating time to several hours. Schäffer’s 8620 T loader on display at LAMMA was fitted with the recently added option of 100kW/136hp engine. It features three different motor options, two speeds and two heights and is aimed at larger farms, biogas plants and agricultural contractors.

Indo Farming