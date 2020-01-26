Kuhn launches new range or large square balers

They feature 200mm longer rollers to accommodate longer bales than the 1540-EH, telescopic cut and start, direct gear drive of the satellite arms, and are fully automatic (auto load, auto start, auto bale level and auto unload). The machines come with two or three wrap arms.

Carlow-based Tanco Autowrap showed its new Q-Series linkage-mounted square and round bale wrapper, a limited number of which will be available for 2020.

A new crop-guard design, combined with increased torque on the rotor and feeder fork driveline, gives these models up to 15pc higher intake capacity and greater endurance. The machine uses an innovative Twinpact double plunger system, eliminating the need for an oversized driveline, flywheel or mainframe. All SB balers are fully ISOBUS compatible with an intuitive user interface.

Mowers and forage harvesters

Pottinger staff were on hand to discuss the new Novacat Alpha Motion Pro models, which include the Novacat 261, 301 and 351 Alpha Motion Pro disc mowers, and the Eurocat 311 Alpha Motion Pro and Alpha Motion Plus Pro drum-type mowers.

The disc mowers can be used without conditioner with swath doors, or in combination with an ED tine conditioner or RCB roller conditioner. The Plus versions of the drum mowers are available with ED tine conditioners. The Alpha Motion headstock allows the entire carrier frame to adapt to ground contours, even operating at high speeds over wet ground.

SIP used the show to introduce their flagship Star rotary rake line-up. The 1250|50 T. Hydro-pneumatic suspended rotors set on the triple SIP-patented walking tandem axles provides ground following even at the high speeds. Continuously adjustable working width allows swaths from 1.3m to 22m widths. Operators can increase productivity with a SIP pick-up rake combination using the AIR 300 F and new AIR 500 T and avoid driving over swaths in the process. AIR Swath technology enables collection of forage crops while off the ground, greatly reducing the chance of stones, soil and residual manures contaminating the grass.

In slurry-related kit launches, SlurryKat's dual purpose dribble-bar range also made its debut. The 10m and 12m vertical folding dribble bar can be tanker-mounted or used on an umbilical system. Both versions feature a lower frame height to maximise visibility to the rear when operating the system on an umbilical set-up.

The heavy-duty frame can accommodate the redesigned Bak Pak Reeler system that can now carry up to 1,200m of 5in umbilical hose. The new models feature the Vogelsang macerator with stone trap, with a twin macerator option available on the 12m to ensure even spread on slopes.

