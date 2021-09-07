Krone’s new rotary rake models offer agility boost

Krone is adding a number of new additions to its rotary rake offering — three new single-rotor models.

The new models, the Swadro S 380, Swadro S 420 and Swadro S 460 — are three-point mounted machines for attachment to the rear linkage via a small and compact headstock that features a tracking mechanism and balancing arm. They offer convenient adjustment of the swathing curtain and height control with down-to-the-millimetre precision plus foldable and precision-fit tine arms for wear-free folding.

New configuration results in greater agility and exemplary three-dimensional contouring.

The typical Krone Jet Effect prevents the tines from poking into the ground as they are raised and lowered, which is attributed to the special attachment of the headstock to the frame via ball sockets and a cam in an elongated hole.

The tracking mechanism with balancing arm makes for quiet and controlled tracking behind the tractor as well as tightest headland turns and clean rakes in corners (up to 20° steering angles).

A new option is the electronic height control which allows operators to alter the height from a cab-mounted control box with display screen. Both the mechanical version and the electric motor are housed under a cover and above the rotor gearbox. The new single-rotor rakes feature tried and tested assemblies, such as cardanic suspension and the Krone Lift Tines with kinked tips.

This special design gives the vertical tines the unique Krone Lift Effect, which lifts the grass off the ground for minimum contamination and sustainable improvement of the quality of the feed.

The company has also launched a new general-purpose wagon to its line up. GX stands for general-purpose wagon, the most recent addition to the Krone forage wagon range.

This wagon offers a new level of versatility and gentle and fast unloading of a wide variety of cargo. The new machine is available in two sizes — 44 m3 and 52 m3 — with two optional discharge rollers. The GX 440 rides on tandem axles and the GX 520 on a tridem unit.

The cargo is unloaded by a fabric belt floor that is operated by two chains and together with the see-through headboard the belt floor forms the unloading unit which is operated by two hydromotors.

The cargo is unloaded as the chains pull this unloading unit to the rear. This is an extremely gentle way of unloading, because the forage moves slowly and consistently to the rear without squeezing, which is also particularly suited to sensitive crops such as vegetables or root crops.

After the machine is cleared, the chains pull the unloading unit back to the front end.

This way of unloading shifts the centre of gravity only slightly, thereby preventing the risk of tipping over. At the same time, the body remains in its horizontal position, allowing the machine to unload in low buildings.

The new GX also has a low deadweight, achieved by using massive beams to implement the patented single-frame design.

The drawbar is operated hydraulically as a standard feature and is approved for a tongue load of 4t shifting more weight to the tractor axle for an increased gross weight.