Krone’s new rotary rake models offer agility boost

Height control among features as firm also launches new wagon

Ciaran Moran Twitter Email

Krone is adding a number of new additions to its rotary rake offering — three new single-rotor models.

The new models, the Swadro S 380, Swadro S 420 and Swadro S 460 — are three-point mounted machines for attachment to the rear linkage via a small and compact headstock that features a tracking mechanism and balancing arm. They offer convenient adjustment of the swathing curtain and height control with down-to-the-millimetre precision plus foldable and precision-fit tine arms for wear-free folding.

New configuration results in greater agility and exemplary three-dimensional contouring.

