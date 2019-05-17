Krone BigM450 plans to 'mow the country'

"Ireland is one of the biggest markets for BigM in the world," says Stephen Scrivener from Farmhand. "A combination of tight harvest times, small fields and very heavy crops make the BigM a winner. On top of this, labour shortages are making the move to BigM more attractive to contractors."

Ben Buckley, a Dublin native who got his agri background from Cork, has joined Farmhand for the next six months to demonstrate the new BigM450 throughout the country.

"I'm really looking forward to getting started," says Ben. "It's going to be a big challenge but I'm confident the machine is like nothing else out there and I'm going to enjoy showing this to potential customers all over Ireland."

The demo tour is kicking off next week in Northern Ireland and is said to be 'mowing the country' all summer before its special unveiling at the National Ploughing Championships in Carlow this September. You can follow Ben's progress on social media by following the Farmhand Ltd Facebook or Instagram feeds.

Krone's BigM450 is built around a 450hp Liebherr engine with a 9.95m cutting width. Some 20 years on since the first BigM was launched, stand-out design features of this latest incarnation include a new cab and engine, new running gear and redesigned mower units.

With cutting widths of 9.95m, the new BigM450 offers the potential of achieving huge work rates of up to 17ha/hour. The steel V-tine conditioners on the side mowers are single-piece now, which Krone says eliminates the central drive unit and positions the pto shaft and gearbox on the side. Now suspended in their centre of gravity, the new models feature an impact protection system which swings the machines up and to the rear when hitting an obstacle. Hydraulic cutting height control is standard specification.

The 12-litre Liebherr engine is Emission Stage 4 compliant and offers extended 1,500-hour service intervals. Krone say trials have shown the mower travels at up to 25km/h in the field and up to 40km/h on the road. Engine speed is 1,250rpm in road mode and 1,650rpm in field mode.