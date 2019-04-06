Krone and John Deere launch revamped harvesting units

Krone's Big M 450 self-propelled mower (pictured above) has been redesigned from the ground up following the success of the Big M 420 model.

It has been built around a 450hp Liebherr engine with a 9.95m cutting width. Some 20 years on since the first Big M was launched at Agritechnica, stand-out design features of this latest incarnation include a new cab and engine, new running gear and redesigned mower units.

With cutting widths of 9.95m, the new model offers the potential of achieving huge work rates of up to 17ha/hour.

The steel V-tine conditioners on the side mowers are single-piece now, which Krone says eliminates the central drive unit and positions the pto shaft and gearbox on the side - a solution that results in a more uniform crop flow.

Now suspended in their centre of gravity, the new models feature an impact protection system which swings the machines up and to the rear when hitting an obstacle. Hydraulic cutting height control is standard specification.

The self-propelled high-capacity mower conditioner is powered by a 12-litre Liebherr engine which is Emission Stage 4 compliant and offers extended 1,500-hour service intervals. Krone say trials have shown the mower travels at up to 25km/h in the field and up to 40km/h on the road. Engine speed is 1,250rpm in road mode and 1,650rpm in field mode. In road mode, the speed is automatically controlled relative to the current ground speed and the load on the engine. This means the engine is not constantly revving at high speed but reduces the speed automatically when the machine is waiting at a road junction, for example.

Machine functions are set and monitored on a high-resolution 10in touchscreen terminal. A full LED light package is an option that enhances the panoramic view by adding LED lights to the roof, the side guards, the steps and service points. Krone importers for Ireland, Farmhand Ltd, say the latest Big M has been received well by Irish contractors so far.

"It was at the centre of many bigger contractor's operations last year and is getting great reviews so far," says Farmhand sales director David Borland.