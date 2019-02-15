Komatsu targets contractors and farmers with newly designed loader

Komatsu has launched its latest version WA100M Dash 8 compact wheel loader on the market in Ireland

The company said it has agricultural contractors, farm users and bulk grain and feed merchant users firmly in their sights as potential purchersers.

Farm-fit in terms of its general dimensions, accessible mechanics, and all-round durability and maneuverability, it is described by Birdhill-based distributor McHale Plant Sales director, John O’Brien as ‘one of the most reliable and versatile machines out there’.

Powered by a 94hp EU Stage IV engine, the WA100M has an operating weight of 7,200kg and an over-the-ground speed of 40km/h.

A redesigned, easier-to-fill bucket of 1.3m3 capacity comes with a longer bottom, modified back and side walls, and a newly-designed guard. A tilting cab gives better access for maintenance and servicing.

Its low centre of gravity enhances stability, whilst its compact dimensions and new engine hood provide what Komatsu terms ‘exceptional all-round visibility’.