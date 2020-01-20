Komatsu launches new compact loader for farmers

Ireland’s compact-class wheel loader segment has a new challenger in the form of Komatsu’s WA80M-8 model, sales of which have commenced here.

Pitched at farmers, agricultural and landscape contractors, bulk material providers and waste processors, the WA80M-8 is described by its distributor, John O’Brien, director of McHale Plant Sales as a ‘reliable and versatile’ all-rounder. Like its larger siblings, the wheel loader is an item of plant that has been quietly making its way from the quarry to the farmyard. Brother to the larger WA100M-8 version, the new WA80M model is a 6-tonne unit powered by a 72hp EU Stage V engine with a new, increased 40 km/h over-the-ground speed and a variable ‘creep speed’ option of up to 10km/h. Fully automatic hydrostatic transmission delivers power to all four wheels. Compact dimensions, excellent visibility and a 1.25 cubic metres bucket capacity are amongst the features that help make this latest Komatsu compact what McHale Plant Sales says is ‘everyone’s favourite little farmyard helper’.

Powerful, flexible and versatile

Its other attributes include low fuel consumption, high rim pull, superior breakout power, high lifting and dumping height, and sufficient reserves for even the most difficult ground conditions.

In addition, operators can rely on Easy Fork kinematics when transporting loads – with pallet forks running parallel to the ground and without the need to readjust fork tines.

Reduced Operating Costs

Cleaning intervals of up to 6,000hrs duration ensures the DPF remains maintenance‐free for up to 10 years. Its easy-to-fill bucket boosts productivity whilst helping to reduce fuel consumption.

Equipped with Komatsu’s own KOMTRAX system, it uses wireless technology that provides maintenance alerts and facilitates remote monitoring to protect against theft, record operating hours and fuel consumption.

Comfort & Safety

Its low centre of gravity adds to its stability and operational safety while its new engine hood and compact dimensions help provide exceptional all‐round visibility. In-cab features include a multifunctional large widescreen, high-resolution colour monitor and improved ergonomic controls with a PPC multi‐function lever for easy operating. Optional air conditioner and electronic controlled suspension system (ECSS) add to comfort.

Easy Maintenance

A tilting cab, wide-opening engine hood and easy‐to‐clean wide core radiator combine to make maintenance, service and daily inspections easy and quick to perform.

