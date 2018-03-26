Farm Ireland
Keenans feeder wagon now available in miniature

Jamie Casey

Britains models are renowned for their accuracy and detail within the farming and collectibles industry.

Many a model farm was set up by young aspiring farmers on the sitting room floor, much to the dismay of Irish mammies up and down the country. All sorts of household items were stolen and commandeered for props on the impromptu farms, with toilet roll tubes being sacrificed as round bales a firm favourite of mine!

Now, Britains has teamed up with one of the world’s largest farming machinery brands, Keenan, to launch an exciting new Keenan MechFiber365 die cast replica model mixer wagon, in the scale of 1:32.

Featuring a paddle which rotates as the feeder is pushed along, and sitting on realistic tyres in a twin axle configuration, it will make for a nice addition to any model farm.

It can be hitched to any Britains tractor, and coming in at €26.99, it won’t break the bank.

Online Editors

