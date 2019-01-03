Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Thursday 3 January 2019

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

John Deere updates 5R Series tractors for 2019

John Deere 5R Series AutoTrac tractor
John Deere 5R Series AutoTrac tractor
FarmIreland Team

FarmIreland Team

John Deere has announced several updates to its 5R Series tractors from 90 to 125hp, designed to increase their versatility and suitability for small and medium sized livestock and arable farms.

To improve their connectivity for precision farming operations, from spring 2019 the tractors will be available AutoTrac and ISObus-ready. JDLink telematics will also be available ex-factory, together with a remote display access (RDA) five-year subscription.

Other new features include an extendable pick-up hitch with hydraulic push-back through the rear SCVs to improve rear visibility, and variable ratio steering (VRS). This requires AutoTrac for operation and is selectable through a dedicated switch on the tractor cab’s B-post.

The 5090R, 5100R, 5115R and 5125R tractors are equipped with fuel efficient, Stage IIIB compliant 4.5-litre John Deere PWX engines. These diesel-only four-cylinder engines deliver 10 extra hp for transport applications via their transport power management (TPM) system.

Three transmission options start with the entry level 16/16 CommandQuad Manual featuring four ranges and four powershiftable gears within each range. Also available are a 16/16 CommandQuad and a 32/16 Command8 transmission, which has eight powershiftable gears and an ECO mode that enables a top speed of 40kph at only 1759 engine rpm.

All three transmissions offer a fully automatic clutch, individual start-up gears, individually settable speeds and an electric park lock. Automatic shifting is standard on the premium Command8 and optional on the 16/16 CommandQuad.

Front axle suspension and an optional maintenance-free mechanical cab suspension system are available, while the air suspended Grammer seat from the 6R Series features up to 15 degrees of swivel, lumbar adjustment and an optional heating system.

The 5R Series combines a one-piece curved frame design with a low centre of gravity and has a turning radius of just 3.75m for excellent manoeuvrability, even when fitted with a front loader. For loader operation there is a choice of mechanical or new E joysticks, both linked to the tractor seat, and rear lift capacity is 4.7 or optionally 5.3 tonnes.

Also Read

In addition, and designed for use in narrow row crops, other specialist crops and vineyards, 5RN Series tractors feature a minimum width of 1.7m, a narrow cab and mechanical front wheel drive.

Online Editors

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Machinery

Watch this battery-powered feeding robot that moves via magnets

Watch: Calf pens that can be lifted with a loader for emptying at manure pit

Watch: The mobile calf feeder that can feed up to 30 calves
Smaller items such as generators, welders and chainsaws are regularly being reported as stolen from farms as they are easier to transport, while still being very valuable and resalable

Don't gift your machinery to brazen burglars this Christmas
CB Multi Shovel range also offers a grab with forged tines that are bolted in place and can be replaced when worn or damaged.

JCB Multi Shovel range gives farmers more options
The Britains Keenan MechFiber 365 die cast replica model mixer wagon.

Gift ideas for the machinery lover in your family this Christmas
The CSO figures also show that used (imported) tractors licenced between January and November of this year has decreased slightly to 2,042 imported tractors, from 2,307 licensed in the first 10 months of 2017. (stock picture)

New tractor sales power on, as second-hand imports slump


Top Stories

Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed. Photo: Arthur Carron

Emergency EU aid for farmers to be sought for Brexit fallout
Stock image: PA

John Downing: 'Unless deadlock is broken, we'll have the begging bowl out...
Tara McCarthy, CEO of Bord Bia, speaking during the Origin Green trade mission to Indonesia and Malaysia

Bord Bia income from farmer levy increases quarter of a million
(Stock photo)

New tax credit rates for farmers come into force
Stock image

First Global Dairy Trade of the year sees another boost
The truck became wedged for a time in the tunnel. Photo: Limerick Live 95

Haulier faces huge bill and court fine after oversized load of straw closed...

Cows pulled from slurry tank by specialist crews