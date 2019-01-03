John Deere updates 5R Series tractors for 2019

John Deere has announced several updates to its 5R Series tractors from 90 to 125hp, designed to increase their versatility and suitability for small and medium sized livestock and arable farms.

To improve their connectivity for precision farming operations, from spring 2019 the tractors will be available AutoTrac and ISObus-ready. JDLink telematics will also be available ex-factory, together with a remote display access (RDA) five-year subscription.

Other new features include an extendable pick-up hitch with hydraulic push-back through the rear SCVs to improve rear visibility, and variable ratio steering (VRS). This requires AutoTrac for operation and is selectable through a dedicated switch on the tractor cab’s B-post.

The 5090R, 5100R, 5115R and 5125R tractors are equipped with fuel efficient, Stage IIIB compliant 4.5-litre John Deere PWX engines. These diesel-only four-cylinder engines deliver 10 extra hp for transport applications via their transport power management (TPM) system.

Three transmission options start with the entry level 16/16 CommandQuad Manual featuring four ranges and four powershiftable gears within each range. Also available are a 16/16 CommandQuad and a 32/16 Command8 transmission, which has eight powershiftable gears and an ECO mode that enables a top speed of 40kph at only 1759 engine rpm.

All three transmissions offer a fully automatic clutch, individual start-up gears, individually settable speeds and an electric park lock. Automatic shifting is standard on the premium Command8 and optional on the 16/16 CommandQuad.

Front axle suspension and an optional maintenance-free mechanical cab suspension system are available, while the air suspended Grammer seat from the 6R Series features up to 15 degrees of swivel, lumbar adjustment and an optional heating system.

The 5R Series combines a one-piece curved frame design with a low centre of gravity and has a turning radius of just 3.75m for excellent manoeuvrability, even when fitted with a front loader. For loader operation there is a choice of mechanical or new E joysticks, both linked to the tractor seat, and rear lift capacity is 4.7 or optionally 5.3 tonnes.