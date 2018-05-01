John Deere says new baler will be more efficient in all conditions
John Deere will be featuring the new generation V400 Series variable chamber round baler for the first time at three major grassland events in May.
In Ireland he machines can be seen working the FTMTA Grass & Muck 2018 in Co Tipperary, on May 17.
Now available for the 2018 season, the new high capacity V400 Series variable chamber round balers have been designed to work more efficiently and productively in all crop conditions from wet grass to dry, brittle straw, offering farmers.
Key features include a durable, extra heavy duty welded frame and a proven feeding system with a larger diameter pick-up and one-piece in-line auger rotor for improved intake and crop flow.
Heavier duty components such as bigger drive chains, oversize roller bearings, a new bale density tension system and Hardox steel rotor tines have also been incorporated in the new designs.
Other features include a full width drop-floor unplugging system enabling the operator to remove blockages instantly from the tractor cab, and a range of BaleTrak monitors.
There is a choice of net only or net and twine wrapping options, and models are compatible with John Deere’s weather resistant B-Wrap system.