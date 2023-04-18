John Deere says it will continue to take steps to deter thieves after spate of GPS thefts

There is no single measure to stop the theft of expensive GPS systems on tractors, Chris Wiltshire, tactical marketing manager for John Deere, has said.

Commenting in the wake of a spate of thefts of GPS units across Ireland in recent weeks, Wiltshire said rural crime is hugely frustrating and upsetting for farmers who not only have to deal with the emotional impact of break-ins but are then left without important tools, technology and machines to work with.

“John Deere continues to take steps to deter thieves and has, since 2019, given farmers the ability to protect StarFire Receivers and GreenStar in-cab displays with PIN protection, meaning it is impossible to use them if stolen.

“There is no single measure to stop theft, so we urge all owners and users of high-value technology items to use the protection provided along with, if necessary, the removal of components to further prevent opportunities for thieves.”

​It comes as two farmers in Wexford were the latest victims of the crime, with GPS units worth €10,000 and €5,500 stolen from tractors in Clonmines and Shielbaggan earlier this month.

Sgt Richie Daly said similar thefts have occurred of the highly expensive GPS units in Limerick from John Deere tractors.

The units are separate to the vehicles and are worth into the tens of thousands.

It is now also believed that many of the units are being stolen to order with organised gangs involved in the trade of the stolen goods.

German police recently infiltrated a Lithuanian organised crime gang in conjunction with UK police assistance, seizing 80 suspected stolen GPS devices from across Europe — 23 of these had been identified as units taken in the UK.

Bob Henderson, agricultural engineering specialist at NFU Mutual in the UK, has said: “We know that criminals are still trying to steal GPS kits and will take advantage of busy periods when farmers are working long hours to get on to farms unseen and machinery is away from the farmstead. We are urging farmers to remove systems when they’re not in use and keep them securely.”

Suggested safety tips include activating PIN security on GPS kit with your own unique number if available, marking the unit with your postcode to deter thieves and removing the GPS kit when possible and storing it securely when not in use.