John Deere says it will continue to take steps to deter thieves after spate of GPS thefts

German police recently infiltrated a Lithuanian organised crime gang, seizing 80 suspected stolen GPS devices from across Europe. Image: Getty Expand

German police recently infiltrated a Lithuanian organised crime gang, seizing 80 suspected stolen GPS devices from across Europe. Image: Getty

Ciaran Moran Twitter Email

There is no single measure to stop the theft of expensive GPS systems on tractors, Chris Wiltshire, tactical marketing manager for John Deere, has said.

Commenting in the wake of a spate of thefts of GPS units across Ireland in recent weeks, Wiltshire said rural crime is hugely frustrating and upsetting for farmers who not only have to deal with the emotional impact of break-ins but are then left without important tools, technology and machines to work with.

