John Deere pulls out of European trade shows in 2021 due to Covid

Machinery giant John Deere has announced that it will not attend any international trade shows in Europe next year, due to Covid-19.

It announced today that the decision is to ensure the safety of customers and employees during the 2021 fiscal year (end of October 2021).

It said attendance to European and Commonwealth of Independent States (inc Russia, Turkey, Ukraine, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia) would would require extensive international travel. Instead, it said, the company will use a new marketing mix of traditional and digital tools to deliver information to customers.

“Farmers have done an excellent job in the emergency phase of COVID-19 to ensure food supplies. For that we wish to express our appreciation to all our customers,” said Denny Docherty, John Deere Vice President Sales & Marketing, Region 2.

“The pandemic has changed the world and our industry is undergoing a period of great change too. This also applies to our marketing activities.”

He said the need for a new approach to communications with customers has therefore prompted John Deere to reduce its participation in trade fairs for the time being.

“We are also expecting a major change in the exhibition landscape, driven by COVID-19 and digitalisation,” said Andreas Jess, John Deere Director Marketing.

“In the medium term, our company would welcome a new timetable to be implemented by the international trade fair organisations, to free up the show cycle across Europe. However, we will continue to support our John Deere dealers if they decide to participate in their local agricultural and turf shows, always based on the fact that the health and safety of both customers and dealers can be ensured."

John Deere’s key focus in 2021 will be the change in its operating model, to become a ‘smart industrial company’. The company is moving towards being a production system-based organisation, in order to build a more customer driven and streamlined business, a move that is one of the biggest organisational restructurings in the company’s 183-year history.

