John Deere cuts earnings forecast as bad weather and trade war hits farm machinery sales

Deere & Co has cut its earnings forecast and announced a review of costs after quarterly profits yet again missed Wall Street's estimates, hurt by bad weather and the US-China trade war that have depressed sales of its farm machines.

The Moline, Illinois-based company now expects full-year net income of $3.2 billion on annual sales growth of 4%, lower than the income of $3.3 billion on sales increases of about 5% projected earlier.

This is the second cut to the full-year earnings outlook in the past three months.

Deere said it was reviewing cost structure and initiating a series of measures after its production costs in the third-quarter shot up by 2 percentage points from a quarter ago. Yet despite its efforts, full-year production costs are projected to be higher than its previous estimates.

Deere shares were down 1.75pc in premarket trade.

In response to weak equipment demand, in May Deere announced a 20pc production cut at its factories in Illinois and Iowa.

Agricultural machine makers AGCO Corp and CNH Industrial have also slashed production to keep inventory in line with retail demand.

"Concerns about export-market access, near-term demand for commodities such as soybeans, and overall crop conditions, have caused many farmers to postpone major equipment purchases," said Chief Executive Officer Samuel Allen.

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

The year-long tariff war between the United States and China has slashed the export earnings of American farmers. China imported $9.1 billion of US farm produce in 2018, down from $19.5 billion in 2017, according to the American Farm Bureau.

US shipments to China of soybeans, the country's most valuable farm export, sank to a 16-year low last year as Beijing mostly shifted purchases to Brazil, leaving American farmers with surplus.

A record-wet spring, meanwhile, has devastated a wide swath of the US farm belt and inflicted more economic pain on soybean and corn producers, particularly those whose fields were too wet to ever plant, dampening hopes of an improvement in farm income and equipment sales.

Deere expects industry sales of agricultural equipment to be about the same as last year in the United States and Canada, which account for 60pc of its overall business. Sales in the region were earlier projected to be flat to up 5pc earlier.

For the quarter ended July 28, adjusted profits came in at $2.71 per share, below $2.85 per share expected by analysts in a Refinitiv IBES survey.

Sales at its agriculture and turf segment, the biggest source of the company's revenues, declined 6pc year-on-year during the quarter. Overall, equipment sales were down 3pc.

Online Editors


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App






More in Machinery

Buyers beware: Big numbers of imports have raised alerts on outstanding finance and mileage

History check finds issues in half of used UK imports
Pump action: Fixing the float valve in the tanker will prevent slurry from flooding the vacuum pump

Isolating the cause of pump breakdowns
Outstanding in its field: Twenty-four years after the first Lexion was launched, this week Claas is unveiling the second-generation Lexion Hybrid combine harvester

Second-generation hybrid is pure Claas - the latest Lexion Synflow Hybrid...
Being side wiped on our roads is a hazard

Why I’m in dread of being side-wiped on our roads this summer
An electric car charging in California

Electric car and used-import sales surge
On the right tracks: Fitting tracks can be expensive but they offer a huge reduction in ground pressure

Why farmers shouldn't cut corners on tyre costs
There are a number of key steps you can take to ensure regular maintenance

How to keep on pumping up the slurry volumes


Top Stories

Protesters outside Dawn Meats Ballyhaunis, Co Mayo. Photo Brian Farrell

Beef talks still 'a delicate situation'
Aurivo CEO Aaron Forde

Aurivo announces a price cut for July milk supplies
Substantial grants are available from the TAMS scheme for farms buildings such as slatted houses.

Anger over hundreds farmers TAMS applications turned down
Stock photo.

Farmers to pay 'nominal' charge to weigh cattle at factories
Pretty dangerous: Ragwort in Dublin’s Phoenix Park is removed by hand or spot-treated with an organic-based product. PHOTO: KYRAN o’BRIEN

Growing menace - landowners forced to step up war on ragwort as...
John Fagan on his farm in Gartlandstown, Co. Westmeath.

John Fagan: 'A message for the Minister: get on the blower to Beijing -...
Kerry Co-op said the reduction in committee members was due to the

Kerry Co-op shareholders disappointed that new board will not be...