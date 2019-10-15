John Deere aiming to power ahead with revamped 6M series

John Deere has developed a completely new 6M Series tractor range in a popular power band that will be of major interest to Irish farmers.

The new 6M Series tractors can be ordered from dealers as of this month. Deere says the tractors come with higher standards of comfort, performance, manoeuvrability and visibility. They replace the previous 6M, 6MC and 6RC Series and include four new four-cylinder tractors from 90 to 120hp, featuring a 2.4m wheelbase.

From the outset, it appears this is a more compact 6M Series tractor than John Deere has offered before, with the low bonnet design presenting a clear view to the front of the machine. A slimmer steering wheel cowl and the panoramic window in the cab roof provides full visibility for loader work or operation in confined spaces.

Improved manoeuvrability is a result of the shorter wheelbase, which allows a tight turning circle of only 4.35m on the new four-cylinder models.

Despite their slim design, these full-frame concept tractors feature a maximum permissible gross weight of 10.45 tonnes, which means an unrivalled payload capacity in this class of up to 4.7 tonnes.

The revamped 6M Series tractors feature a newly designed cab that is significantly brighter and more modern in appearance, as well as extremely quiet, with a rating of 70dB(A).

All the important operating functions are located on the right-hand panel, which has been completely redesigned, while models equipped with the CommandQuad transmission can be optionally fitted with a Compact CommandArm, with the functions located on the armrest.

Up to four mechanical or electric SCVs are available - the latter is a new option featured for the first time on these tractors.

Switches on the electro-hydraulic joystick are fully programmable, and direction of travel can be changed on both this and the mechanical joystick via a push-button. Driver comfort is also enhanced by mechanical cab suspension and the proven TLS (triple link suspension) front axle, while 360° LED lighting is optionally available for perfect illumination of night work.

Four-cylinder models

The four-cylinder models are powered by a 4.5 litre John Deere PowerTech EWL engine, while the 6130M, 6140M and 6145M have a 4.5 litre John Deere PowerTech PSS engine.

Larger models are powered by six-cylinder PVS engines with a displacement of 6.8 litres. The smaller 6090M to 6140M tractors also feature Intelligent Power Management (IPM) for the first time, which increases performance by 20hp for pto work and transport - so the four-cylinder 6140M develops up to an impressive 166hp maximum power with IPM.

Three different gearbox options are offered on the new 6M Series. PowrQuad and AutoQuad are four-step powershift transmissions, while CommandQuad Plus offers fully automatic gear and range shifting without using the clutch.

Thanks to EcoShift, the maximum speed of 40kph is achieved at a reduced engine speed of 1590rpm. In addition, AutoClutch means the operator can comfortably stop and restart the tractor simply by using the brake pedal.

The latest AMS and FarmSight solutions include JDLink telematics, which can be ordered ex-factory with a free five-year subscription.

All the tractors can be equipped with a StarFire 6000 satellite receiver and the 4240 or 4640 GreenStar displays.

