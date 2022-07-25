JCB unveils its brand new 457S wheel loader

This JCB 457S was sold to Ardkeena Agri Services Ltd by ECI JCB Cork sales rep Kevin Cullinane and it is the first one to be sold anywhere in the world.

JCB unveiled its brand new 457S wheel loader at this year’s FTMTA show.

The model on display was purchased by Mark Troy from Ardkeena Agri Services Ltd and will join his silage contracting fleet next season. Delivering 282hp and weighing just over 20t, the 457S has a power-to-weight ratio of 14hp per tonne.

“We’ve had JCB wheel loaders for 20 years and I decided to go for the upgrade in order to avail of the extra weight,” Troy said.

“This new machine was purchased for in the region of €250,000 and we previously had the JCB 435, which weighed 14t. We looked at New Holland also, but we’re happy with the service provided by JCB.

“We will run the new 457S with an OCE 14ft silage fork. We mainly do silage, slurry, maize and a bit of everything else. Nearly all of my customers are dairy farmers and on a good day, we put in around 200ac.”

Troy’s silage fleet also consists of a BiG M, Claas Harvester, Fendt and Massey tractors, along with Broughan trailers.

The 457S is powered by a Stage V engine. The six-speed powershift transmission with lock-up provides improved acceleration, hill climbing performance and faster cycle times, and is capable of reaching 40km/h.

The machine is fitted with Michelin Megaxbib 800/65R32 tyres, JCB-built command plus cab and 360 degree LED lighting. Others interested in buying this model can choose between a standard power mode with 224hp for greater fuel efficiency or dynamic power mode at 282hp for increased productivity.

There is also the option to choose between two axles — limited-slip differential or auto diff-lock.

Non-parallel lift links allow the attachment to roll back when the loader arms are raised for improved load retention. The loader arm features unloaded spool valves which will allow them to lower by gravitational force for increased productivity and reduced fuel consumption.

The 457S is available with both standard and high-lift arms. Those interested can choose between standard 4.3m pin height and high lift 4.8m pin height loader arms.

An optional tow hitch with integrated camera provides up to 20,000kg towing capacity and is available with twin-line hydraulic trailer brakes.

A cooling pack with automatic reversing fan removes the build of chaff and ensures an optimum working temperature.