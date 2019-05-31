JCB stolen in Longford found in Germany and brought home to owners

A rural business is counting its lucky stars this morning after a JCB that was stolen from its yard and later discovered in Germany was returned to the business this morning.

Mike Mulleady of the Mulleady Group in Drumlish, Co Longford told the Farming Independent that the JCB worth €50,000 was stolen from the business in the early hours of the morning on Tuesday May 14.

A tracker was activated on the machine on the Friday which showed that the machine was located in Dublin Port but was unable to be located on CCTV.

"All weekend there was no signal coming from the machine so all we could do was wait to see if signal would come again. We tracked it on the Monday and it showed that it was in Rotterdam," says Mike.

"I was then able to track it as it made its way across the Netherlands in to Germany."

All this time Mike and the local gardai in Ballymahon and Lanesborough were in contact with gardai in Dublin and Interpol and police forces in Germany.

Just as Mike was about to give up hope that the machine would be discovered, he got a call from gardai that the JCB had been located outside Hamburg in Germany and was on its way home.

"They found out that it was in a lorry on the outskirts of Hamburg heading north for the port and they were able to stop the lorry. I couldn't believe it."

After travelling thousands of miles, Mike's 2014 JCB landed back in his yard this morning.

"I've heard of so many people who have had machinery stolen and have never gotten back so we are feeling very lucky here. It's worth €50,000, so it means so much to us that it is back with us, in safe hands."

Mike is urging all business owners and farmers with machinery to ensure their trackers are activated on their machines.

"It was activated in our initially and that caused the delay in getting it back. If it had been activated we could have stopped it from getting out at Dublin Port, so it's important that people have them working."

Gardai are currently investigating the incident.

Online Editors