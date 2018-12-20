JCB Multi Shovel range gives farmers more options

JCB announced an expanded range of tougher and bigger capacity Multi Shovel attachments for its Loadall telehandlers which it says gives farmers and contractors a larger choice of sizes and configurations.

JCB announced an expanded range of tougher and bigger capacity Multi Shovel attachments for its Loadall telehandlers which it says gives farmers and contractors a larger choice of sizes and configurations.

The Multi Shovel is part of a selection of JCB AGRI attachments certified for use and supplied ready to mount on JCB equipment.

It combines a tough bucket for handling loose materials such as grain, beet pulp and other bulk feeds with a hydraulically-operated grab for loose muck and silage that also enables the implement to handle round and square bales.

When removable end plate sections are taken off to reveal a curved profile, the Multi Shovel can also pick up tree trunks and branches for woodland and estate maintenance work.

In addition to the existing fabricated tine grab, the new JCB Multi Shovel range also offers a grab with forged tines that are bolted in place and can be replaced when worn or damaged. With either tine option, the grab shape and ‘bite point’ have been optimised to increase load capacity.

A new weld-on toe plate option is an alternative to the bolt-on design, with both types benefitting from an extra support beam to help resist deflection against materials such as compacted yard manure that are hard to penetrate. Changing from a two-piece shell to an 8mm monobloc structure for the bucket has also increased the overall strength of the attachment.

Hitch mounting stops with a larger surface area and end-stroke damping for the hydraulic grab cylinders add further refinement to the design; others include a protective hose sleeve and a hose routing and stowage point for when the Multi Shovel is not in use.

A larger spill guard helps retain loose materials more effectively as operators make maximum use of the Multi Shovel’s capacity, but excellent visibility over the attachment has been maintained.