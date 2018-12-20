Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Thursday 20 December 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

JCB Multi Shovel range gives farmers more options

CB Multi Shovel range also offers a grab with forged tines that are bolted in place and can be replaced when worn or damaged.
CB Multi Shovel range also offers a grab with forged tines that are bolted in place and can be replaced when worn or damaged.
FarmIreland Team

FarmIreland Team

JCB announced an expanded range of tougher and bigger capacity Multi Shovel attachments for its Loadall telehandlers which it says gives farmers and contractors a larger choice of sizes and configurations.

The Multi Shovel is part of a selection of JCB AGRI attachments certified for use and supplied ready to mount on JCB equipment.

It combines a tough bucket for handling loose materials such as grain, beet pulp and other bulk feeds with a hydraulically-operated grab for loose muck and silage that also enables the implement to handle round and square bales.

When removable end plate sections are taken off to reveal a curved profile, the Multi Shovel can also pick up tree trunks and branches for woodland and estate maintenance work.

In addition to the existing fabricated tine grab, the new JCB Multi Shovel range also offers a grab with forged tines that are bolted in place and can be replaced when worn or damaged. With either tine option, the grab shape and ‘bite point’ have been optimised to increase load capacity.

A new weld-on toe plate option is an alternative to the bolt-on design, with both types benefitting from an extra support beam to help resist deflection against materials such as compacted yard manure that are hard to penetrate. Changing from a two-piece shell to an 8mm monobloc structure for the bucket has also increased the overall strength of the attachment.

Hitch mounting stops with a larger surface area and end-stroke damping for the hydraulic grab cylinders add further refinement to the design; others include a protective hose sleeve and a hose routing and stowage point for when the Multi Shovel is not in use.

A larger spill guard helps retain loose materials more effectively as operators make maximum use of the Multi Shovel’s capacity, but excellent visibility over the attachment has been maintained.

Also Read

The new grab and toe plate options mean there are now 32 variants of the 1.45, 1.59 and 1.66 cubic metre capacity Multi Shovel when the different combinations of grab, toe plate and pick-up mounts are taken into account.

With toe plate widths of 2150mm, 2350mm and 2450mm and weights from 775kg to 872kg, there are sizes and fittings to suit all models in the JCB Loadall telescopic handler line-up from the 525-60 to the 541-70 and high-lift 535-95.

Online Editors

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Machinery

The CSO figures also show that used (imported) tractors licenced between January and November of this year has decreased slightly to 2,042 imported tractors, from 2,307 licensed in the first 10 months of 2017. (stock picture)

New tractor sales power on, as second-hand imports slump
The Maxxum 145 Multicontroller achieved the lowest specific fuel consumption ever recorded for a four-cylinder tractor last year

Maxxum appeal - The hi-tech Case IH model was a double winner at the 2019...

Watch New Holland's new trailer breaking system in action
The feeder featured is a Redrock Vari Cut 20, but most of the tips will also apply for other popular brands such as Keenan and Hi-Spec

10 steps to keeping your diet feeder on the move this winter
Image: SlurryCat

SlurryKat shows off its Maxi Mixer - See how fast this lagoon mixes
FILE PHOTO: A worker uses a John Deere tractor to spray a field of crops during a crop-eating armyworm invasion at a farm in Settlers, northern province of Limpopo, South Africa, February 8, 2017. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo

Tractor maker Deere aims to ride green revolution in Africa
The Ford Ranger

Buying second-hand: Same rules apply whether it's import or 'native' Irish


Top Stories

Work to rule by vets is 'undermining normal processing activity'
Roscommon Mart. Lot Number 7B. Weight 500Kg. DOB 17/4/17. Heifer. Breed CHX Price €1180 Photo Brian Farrell

Little sign of festive cheer for finishers
Ranchers sort cattle for early weaning in Beulah, North Dakota. Picture: REUTERS/Andrew Cullen/File Photo

US farm groups press Trump officials to push for more EU access
This flock of sheep in Ballyellen Co Kilkenny has just been moved to a new grazing strip of fodder rape and volunteer corn. Photo Roger Jones.

John Fagan: 'Later lambing date reflects the changing times we live in'
Photo Brian Farrell

Sheep factories: Rapid recovery after stores flood system
John Hayes, Kildimo, who was shot in June 2017 by Ted O'Donoghue (inset).

Farmer faces prison for shooting neighbour and his dog, Lassie, over...
Photo: AFP/Getty Images

Ag committee Brexit report recommends supplementing CAP funding from the...