JCB launches electric and rotating telehandlers

Get a load of this: JCB says it has designed the Hydraload rotating telehandler to meet the needs of specialist lifting contractors
Chris McCullough

JCB has just launched its new electric Teletruk and a new rotating telehandler, both of which will generate interest in agricultural markets.

The British manufacturer has been extremely busy recently living up to its motto of 'always looking for a better way', evidence of which is clear with a host of new products and existing machine upgrades unveiled.

With an increasing focus and demand for alternatives to diesel power, JCB says it is now in full production of its electric Teletruk.

However, according to JCB chairman Lord Bamford, there is still a place for the diesel engine and the machines they power for many years to come. Keeping a cleaner environment in mind, the company has also launched its latest Stage V engine for its mid-range of machines.

JCB already classes itself as the world's number one telehandler manufacturer, and, to extend its portfolio even more, has launched the brand new Hydraload rotating telescopic handler.

Recognising the growth in popularity of rotating machines with heavier lift capacities across Europe, the company is initially launching the Hydraload 555-210R, offering a maximum lift capacity of 5.5 tonnes and a maximum working height of 20.5m.

JCB say it has designed the Hydraload rotating machine to meet the needs of specialist lifting contractors and the rental market.

Utilising a robust boom construction and a familiar driveline, JCB has focussed on reliability, versatility, productivity, ease of use and safety, as a means of delivering improved uptime and increased customer profitability.

To ensure set-up time is minimised, the outriggers have auto one-touch deployment, stowage and levelling. Competitive lift-end cycle times and high auxiliary flow rates for efficient winch work boost productivity further.

With a lower chassis engine layout, the machine offers excellent access and class-leading serviceability. A low, clean boom design gives excellent all-round visibility, augmented by comprehensive work-light options and camera kits, including a boom head camera for precise placement at height.

The machines are powered by JCB's proven highly efficient Ecomax engines, offering a high degree of parts and service commonality with other Loadall models. The JCB LiveLink telematics system is fitted as standard and will incorporate features that enable operators to fully exploit the performance of this versatile machine.

At launch, the company will offer pallet forks, a 5.5 tonne carriage winch, a two tonne x 2m jib winch, a reduced height jib, 5.5 tonne hook, light duty buckets and a range of fork-mounted accessories, such as waste skips and concrete placing skips. Remote lift-end operation and access platforms will also be offered.

Electric Teletruk

Hoping to capture a significant slice of the world's electric forklift truck market of 250,000 units per year, JCB also unveiled its brand new JCB 30-19E Teletruk, the first electric powered model in its range. Until now, JCB's Teletruks have been powered by diesel and LPG, and used predominantly in outdoor applications.

With the launch of the new electric model, the Teletruk now becomes suited for a wealth of tasks inside buildings as well as outside.

JCB Industrial General Manager Paul Murray said: "Almost 250,000 electric forklifts are sold around the world every year, with Europe accounting for almost two thirds of the market. Until now, the Teletruk has been offered with diesel and LPG-powered engines and used mostly in outdoor applications. With the launch of the electric-powered JCB 30-19E, the opportunities are huge."

Power to the new zero emissions JCB 30-19E is provided by an 80-volt lead acid battery which can work a full eight-hour shift on a single charge. The battery compartment is positioned at the rear of the truck and has been designed to allow quick and easy battery changeover.

Thanks to its electric driveline, the new JCB Teletruk can climb a 21pc gradient or ramp with ease and productivity is further enhanced with full free lift of 1,575mm as standard.

Like all Teletruk models, the JCB 30-19E features a side-mounted boom and using the unique telescopic forward reach, it has a lift capacity of 1,900kg at two metres, meaning palletised loads can be loaded to the far side of a curtain-sided trailer.

