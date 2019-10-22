Jaguar sharpens its claws - Claas has unveils impressive array of updates for the Jaguar 900 range

Claas are the current market leaders forage harvester sales in Ireland, selling 58 harvesters to date this year, according to the FTMTA.

Updates on the Jaguar 900 range include the adoption of the latest Cebis touchscreen-based control concept across the whole Jaguar, more powerful Stage V engines, a new additive system and a 42-knife chopping cylinder.

For 2020, Claas say all Jaguar 900 machines will make the move to Stage V engines developing more power and providing an increase in torque.

The Jaguar 800 range will continue to be powered by Stage IV compliant engines until next year.

Topping the range, the huge new Jaguar 990 is powered by a 925hp MAN engine.

This V12 engine has a displacement of 24 litres. An 850hp version will also be used in the Jaguar 980.

The Jaguar 970 moves to a new MAN straight six engine, which develops 790hp from its displacement of some 16 litres. With a displacement of almost three litres per cylinder Claas says this promises a stable power curve with sustained torque, giving the 970 the best figures in its class on fuel consumption per tonne of harvested material. The power output of the 960 and 940 models has also increased.

Touch screen Cebis

The Jaguar 900 ranges will now come with the new touch screen Cebis terminal, giving the operator fast and easy access to all the machine functions. Depending on individual preference, the operator has four options for setting up and adjusting the harvester;

A simple tap on the touchscreen and the new Cebis terminal reacts by providing direct access to all machine functions.

Seven settings can be programmed as favourites and accessed by rocker switches on the C-motion control lever, which is now standard on all machines.

Cebis rotary/push switch and pushbutton

Direct adjustment via switches in the armrest

Claas say a big benefit for operators when using the new armrest and C-Motion control lever is that it will be possible to adjust the machine on the move from the joystick using the new favourite settings. Some of functions that can be operated or adjusted from the C-Motion joystick include roller crop press; spout up/down; cruise control; stubble heigh and partial working width.

Depending on conditions and operator preference, from its normal position in the operator's field of vision the screen can be pivoted to the right, next to the armrest, making it easy to see the entire front attachment, for instance when harvesting laid maize.

Another new feature for 2020 is the availability of dynamic steering on the Jaguar 900, allowing the operator to reduce the number of turns to go from lock to lock. At up to 10 km/h, the operator only needs 1¼ turns of the wheel to go from full left lock to full right.

From 10 to 20 km/h, the steering wheel turns required are increased dynamically. From 20 km/h, for the sake of safe driving at higher speeds, the full number of steering wheel turns is available again. Dynamic steering is activated in Cebis and it's possible to adjust the number of steering wheel turns required at any time.

The latest Jaguar series will benefit from an updated hydrostatic ground drive giving the machine more pulling power both in the field and on the road.

There is an optional bigger size rear tyre, the 620/55 R26, which gives an increased footprint and improved traction due its construction tread design over the previous 600/55 R26.5 rear tyres.

Chopping cylinder

Moving to the business end of the machine and a new option for Jaguar 990/980/970 models is the 42-blade V-Max chopping cylinder, which gives an impressive cutting frequency of 25,200 cuts/minute.

The new chopping cylinder is designed to deliver particularly high throughput, providing top-quality chopped material at lengths from 3.5mm to 12.5mm.

Where a longer chop length is required the chopping cylinder can be run with just 14 blades fitted if needed. A hydraulic pre-compression system is also standard in all Jaguar 900 models. Acting on pre-programmed control characteristics, hydraulic rams with pressure reservoirs automatically adjust the pre-compression pressure in order to accommodate different crops and changes in the thickness of the crop flow.

This ensures a uniformly high level of chop quality is maintained even under difficult conditions.

The feeder housing has also been revised to improve reliability. This now features a reinforced feed roller designed for maximum throughput, and larger wear plates on the sides of the pre-compression rollers to help reduce dirt and noise. Maintenance has been made easier by the use of clamps to secure the rollers. The sealing of the chopping cylinder sharpening system has been improved to reduce dirt ingress and noise.

Maize header

Finally, Claas has updated its range of Orbis maize headers with the 4.5m working width Orbis 450 getting a makeover. Newly designed fingers ahead of the knives ensure low-loss crop collection and feature points which can be removed for harvesting laid maize. The header design also adds significant strength to the fingers which will help especially in weedy conditions.

The new knives with their new unique crescent-shaped blade deliver top cutting quality in all crops. The central crop feeding tower rotors have been repositioned to improve crop flow and are now angled forward to aid crop feed. They have also been moved further apart, so increasing the feed channel width to allow crop to be fed into the full width of the feed rollers and chopping cylinder.

The augers on the side of the Orbis have also been redesigned to help feed the crop into the header especially when the crop is laid or flat. These new augers are now hydraulically driven.

