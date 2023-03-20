Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 10.9°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

‘It takes 10 minutes to refuel and we never run out of gas’ – New Holland targets EU dairy farmers with biogas tractor and ‘manure tent’ package

On the Trenance Farm, the T6 runs up to 10 hours a day. Image: New Holland. Expand
For now, CNH is pushing its tractor and manure tent as a package, focused primarily on dairy farms in Europe. Image: New Holland. Expand
Expand
Bennamann synthetic fabric domes, or membranes stretch over manure lagoons and capture wafting gas. Expand

Close

On the Trenance Farm, the T6 runs up to 10 hours a day. Image: New Holland.

On the Trenance Farm, the T6 runs up to 10 hours a day. Image: New Holland.

For now, CNH is pushing its tractor and manure tent as a package, focused primarily on dairy farms in Europe. Image: New Holland.

For now, CNH is pushing its tractor and manure tent as a package, focused primarily on dairy farms in Europe. Image: New Holland.

Bennamann synthetic fabric domes, or membranes stretch over manure lagoons and capture wafting gas.

Bennamann synthetic fabric domes, or membranes stretch over manure lagoons and capture wafting gas.

/

On the Trenance Farm, the T6 runs up to 10 hours a day. Image: New Holland.

Kyle Stock

Trenance Farm sits at the extreme southwest spit of England, six hours from London and a kicked clod from the Celtic Sea. It's a dairy farm whose owners, Kevin and Kate Hoare, still milk their cows by hand, 120 bovines, twice a day. But the Hoares are also working with some of the most vanguard climate technology on the planet.

Remember that scene in Back to the Future where Doc Brown pulls up in a flying DeLorean sports car, stuffs a bunch of garbage into it for fuel and blasts off?

Most Watched

Privacy