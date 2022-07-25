Infinity sprayers with huge capacity launched at FTMTA show

The 5500 is an obvious sized machine to take larger than 24m booms.

The Sands’ flagship Infinity sprayers was recently on display at the 2022 FTMTA show with the company using the event to launch its infinity sprayers.

Installed with multiple new design features the company hopes uptake will be strong in the Irish market.

The high capacity 5500 horizon was on display in Punchestown, Co Kildare. It’s one of the largest models that Sands produces, with the user enjoying a panoramic cab to oversee field activities.

Designed in house, these machines are built in Germany. Powered by the latest Deutz Tier 5 turbocharged engine rated at 242hp, the 5500 boasts a high power to weight ratio offering excellent performance in the most arduous conditions.

Driving Dynadrive wheel motors with full dynamic disc brakes on all wheels the 5500 complies with road regulations.

The ‘SmartDrive’ also automatically changes wheel motor displacements as forward speed is increased. This system can be further advanced with Traction Control if required for off-road use only.

Fitted in the cab is both a foot brake and accelerator which can be used on the road for smooth operation up to maximum speed. The cab also features a tactile membrane keypad for control functions.

The steering column is adjustable for height and angle, joystick control is used for forward or reverse, main on and off, control of boom sections and height, and selectable 4-wheel steer.

The factory built steel booms now feature hydraulic anti-yaw and can spray at 12m, and the widest boom width of 24m and can be fitted with the latest Hypro 'DuoReact' Twin Line nozzle bodies for use with fertiliser dribble bars.

The machine comes with fully hydrostatic 4-wheel drive with 4-speed transmission for high field torque and high road speed.

The machine has a; wheelbase of 3.75m, turning circle of 8.5m, ground clearance of over 1m, 270l fuel tank, max speed of 50km/h, unladen weight of 9t, overall width of 2.9m, overall length of 8.6m and overall height of 3.7m.