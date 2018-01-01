David Fleming grew up in Killarney and never thought he would be a fit for Dairymaster because he wasn't from a farming background.

David Fleming grew up in Killarney and never thought he would be a fit for Dairymaster because he wasn't from a farming background.

'I work in an area I hadn't even thought of in college' - this civil engineer is now designing farm machinery

The son of a mechanic, Mr Fleming's degree is in Civil Engineering. He says he was always more interested in mechanical engineering but at the height of the boom he was advised this was where the money was.

The rally enthusiast graduated from IT Tralee in 2008, just when the bottom fell out of the construction industry. "I started working for Kerry County Council in the road design office and the Castleisland bypass was my first taste of civil engineering work," he said.

When that project finished he was back in the garage working with his father. He heard Dairymaster was taking on a CAD (computer aided design) technician. "I was actually slow to apply for it. I thought it would be more basic than an engineering role and they'd want someone with an agricultural background," he revealed.