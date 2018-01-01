Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Monday 1 January 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

'I work in an area I hadn't even thought of in college' - this civil engineer is now designing farm machinery

David Fleming, Industrial Engineer at Dairymaster, Headquarters at Causeway, Co.Kerry. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan
David Fleming, Industrial Engineer at Dairymaster, Headquarters at Causeway, Co.Kerry. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan
Majella O'Sullivan

Majella O'Sullivan

David Fleming grew up in Killarney and never thought he would be a fit for Dairymaster because he wasn't from a farming background.

The son of a mechanic, Mr Fleming's degree is in Civil Engineering. He says he was always more interested in mechanical engineering but at the height of the boom he was advised this was where the money was.

The rally enthusiast graduated from IT Tralee in 2008, just when the bottom fell out of the construction industry.

"I started working for Kerry County Council in the road design office and the Castleisland bypass was my first taste of civil engineering work," he said.

When that project finished he was back in the garage working with his father. He heard Dairymaster was taking on a CAD (computer aided design) technician.

"I was actually slow to apply for it. I thought it would be more basic than an engineering role and they'd want someone with an agricultural background," he revealed.

"I ended up meeting someone who worked in Dairymaster, who told me about the range of things they did from farm layout to farm buildings to the machinery side of things."

Mr Fleming began working on farm layouts but began to dabble in making drawings of machinery and components made by the company that they wanted to keep on file.

Also Read

"From there I went on to machine design and building the equipment itself. I'm very happy with what I do and it's an area I hadn't even thought of in college.

"Every day I come to work I'm doing something different, whether its pneumatics, hydraulics or electric motors, and you're getting a flavour of every part of it, using technology that might be used in the automotive or aerospace industry.

"People don't see that when they think of agriculture," he added.


For Stories Like This and More
Download the FarmIreland App


Irish Independent

Related Content

FarmIreland.ie




More in Machinery

The Mitsubishi Outlander

What SUV options are available for farm families on tight budgets?
The Toyota Prius

Petrol or diesel? Hybrid or electric? What's the best fuel choice for you?
McHale is adding to its growing grass portfolio with a new rake line

These Irish rakes have been tested in the world's most difficult conditions
German manufacturer Claas unveiled a number of new products even before the main crowds arrived on Monday morning. Among them was the Terra Trac system fitted to a Jaguar forage harvester and an Axion tractor.

Agritechnica - the latest in machinery technology draws crowds of...
New Holland's powerful new FR920

Heavy duty - New Holland has unveiled a powerful new flagship model for...

Watch: These ag science students learn how to drive hands free
Image: Bailieboro Garda Station

Gardai appeal for information on stolen John Deere tractor


Top Stories

How simple measures help this farmer cope with calving nearly 200 cows in one...

How these farmers turned their grass-based farms into tourist attractions
The scene on the Dublin-bound carriageway of the N7 between Naas and Johnstown on Thursday evening. Photo: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

Gardai searching for teen burglary suspect (16) who escaped from hospital
Paddy Towey at his farm in Shannon Harbour, Co Offaly. Photograph: James Flynn/APX

The only reason this man is still farming is because there is no one to buy his...
While home working has benefited companies through increased productivity and reduced costs, experts are now saying that creativity and innovation have suffered

Bad news about working from home may have a silver lining
Edmond Harty is the CEO and technical director of Dairymaster, a milking equipment manufacturer. Its global headquarters are in Causeway, County Kerry. Photo:Valerie O'Sullivan

Ireland's 'Silicon valley for cows' - where rocket technology is used to monitor...
Right to left: Patsy and Anne Carrucan with their daughter Niamh, son Kevin and daughter-in-law Noirín. Photo: Kevin Byrne

'Farming in places like the Burren is more than just about food production'